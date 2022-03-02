Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trims Tuesday’s losses and faces strong resistance

Cable probed below 1.33 mark and cracked 2022 low (1.3272) posted on Feb 24 when war in Ukraine started but failed to sustain break and holding above pivotal 1.33 level (Fibo 76.4% of 1.3161/1.3748) so far. Near-term outlook remains grim, as conflict resumes, keeping in play strong risk aversion that lifts the dollar. Technical studies also point to the downside, as Tuesday’s large bearish daily candle weighs, adding to strengthening negative momentum and moving averages in full bearish on daily chart. Read more...

Following Monday's recovery attempt, GBP/USD has lost its traction and lost 0.7% on Tuesday before extending its decline early Wednesday. The pair has been trying to stabilize around 1.3300 but the risk-averse market environment suggests there is a small chance of a convincing recovery in the short term . Read more...

The British pound recovers some of its previous day losses and advances for the second day in the week on renewed talks between Russia-Ukraine, which will meet on Thursday at the border with Belarus. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.3381. The market sentiment is upbeat. European equities recorded gains while US equity indices are rallying, to the detriment of FX’s safe-haven peers. The US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s value against a basket of six rivals, pares early gains slides 0.06% down at 97.380. Read more...

