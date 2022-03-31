Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trims Tuesday’s gains, but failure at 1.3200

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Trims Tuesday’s gains, but failure at 1.3200, exposed the pair to selling pressure

The British pound recovered some ground vs. the greenback as the market mood turned sour, courtesy of reports of the Kremlin saying that although Ukraine’s effort to fulfill some of Russia’s demands, peace talks have not reached a breakthrough. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.3137. US equities reflected the aforementioned, trimming Tuesday’s gains on the Wednesday session. The US Dollar Index is down 0.58%, sitting at 97.838, portraying its softer tone on the Wednesday session. Furthermore, lower US Treasury yields are a tailwind for the Pound sterling, which reached a daily high of around 1.3182 but retreated towards the mid 1.3100-80 area. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound needs to clear key hurdles to attract bulls

GBP/USD has failed to take advantage of the improving market mood on Tuesday but has regained its traction early Wednesday. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback allows the pair to edge higher but buyers might want to see the pair holding above key technical resistance levels before committing to an extended rebound. The dollar faced heavy selling pressure on Tuesday as the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict triggered a risk rally. Russian Defence Ministry announced that they will scale down military activity around Kyiv and Chernihiv and Ukraine said that they made enough progress to plan a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Read more...

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3162 in Dec signals long-awaited correction has occurred. Cable's fall to 1.3273 (Feb), then to 1.3000 in mid-Mar would head twd 1.2831. On the upside, only daily close abv 1.3194 signals temporary low is made n risks stronger gain twd 1.3272. Read more...