Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trims three-consecutive days losses

Cable gained traction in early Thursday and edges above 1.33 mark, after spike to new 2021 low (1.3194) was short-lived . Larger bears faced strong headwinds at 1.3275/50 zone Fibo 61.8% of 1.2675/1.4249 upleg/weekly cloud base), with hammer forming on a weekly chart that could be an initial positive signal. On the other side, overall picture on daily chart is bearish, although north-heading RSI and stochastic suggest there might be some room for bounce. Read more...

GBP/USD has started to edge higher after closing the previous three trading days in the negative territory but could find it hard to gather momentum in the absence of fundamental drivers and high-tier macroeconomic data releases. On Wednesday, the greenback managed to hold its footing despite falling US Treasury bond yields. Hawkish comments from Fed officials helped the dollar find demand. FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell repeated that it was appropriate to consider a faster taper. On a similar note, "a quicker taper gives the Fed room to hike earlier if needed," said Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester. Read mor e...

The British pound edges higher, snapping three days losses so far, up some 0.32%, trading at 1.3307 during the New York session at press time. Market conditions remain mixed, which is portrayed by European stock indices falling, contrary to the US, with the Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq rising. Also, it seems that investors’ worries linked to the Omicron new coronavirus strain just discovered 1in the last week, ease as a World Health Organization (WHO) official said that some of the early indications are that most cases are mild. Read more...

