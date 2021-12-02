Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trims three-consecutive days losses

GBP/USD trims three-consecutive days losses, braces to 1.3300

The British pound edges higher, snapping three days losses so far, up some 0.32%, trading at 1.3307 during the New York session at press time. Market conditions remain mixed, which is portrayed by European stock indices falling, contrary to the US, with the Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq rising. Also, it seems that investors’ worries linked to the Omicron new coronavirus strain just discovered 1in the last week, ease as a World Health Organization (WHO) official said that some of the early indications are that most cases are mild. Read more...

Overview
Today last price 1.3305
Today Daily Change 0.0041
Today Daily Change % 0.31
Today daily open 1.3264
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3411
Daily SMA50 1.3565
Daily SMA100 1.3679
Daily SMA200 1.3808
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3352
Previous Daily Low 1.3262
Previous Weekly High 1.3457
Previous Weekly Low 1.3278
Previous Monthly High 1.3698
Previous Monthly Low 1.3194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3296
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3318
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3234
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3203
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3144
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3324
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3383
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3413

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound fails to break out of range as investors look for next catalyst

GBP/USD has started to edge higher after closing the previous three trading days in the negative territory but could find it hard to gather momentum in the absence of fundamental drivers and high-tier macroeconomic data releases. On Wednesday, the greenback managed to hold its footing despite falling US Treasury bond yields. Hawkish comments from Fed officials helped the dollar find demand. FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell repeated that it was appropriate to consider a faster taper. On a similar note, "a quicker taper gives the Fed room to hike earlier if needed," said Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester. Read more...

GBP/USD outlook: Recovery likely to be limited but formation of weekly hammer warns

Cable gained traction in early Thursday and edges above 1.33 mark, after spike to new 2021 low (1.3194) was short-lived. Larger bears faced strong headwinds at 1.3275/50 zone Fibo 61.8% of 1.2675/1.4249 upleg/weekly cloud base), with hammer forming on a weekly chart that could be an initial positive signal. On the other side, overall picture on daily chart is bearish, although north-heading RSI and stochastic suggest there might be some room for bounce. Read more...

