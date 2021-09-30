Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trims some Wednesday’s losses, clings to 1.3450

GBP/USD trims some Wednesday’s losses, clings to 1.3450
Sterling trades up during the day, despite downbeat market sentiment. UK’s economy expanded 5.5% in the third quarter. US Initial Jobless Claims rose to 362K, thus hurting the US Dollar. The GBP/USD is rising for the first day out of three, trading at 1.3466, advancing 0.29% in the day at the time of writing. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3477
|Today Daily Change
|0.0049
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|1.3428
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3741
|Daily SMA50
|1.3781
|Daily SMA100
|1.3884
|Daily SMA200
|1.3844
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3555
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3412
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3752
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.361
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3958
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3602
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3466
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3375
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3322
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3232
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3518
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3608
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3661
Sterling remains pressured even as GDP bounces
UK GDP revised sharply higher in the final reading. The quarterly growth rate was boosted to 5.5% from 4.8% previously, which left the annual rate at 23.6% y/y. The annual comparison is of course distorted by virus developments, but nevertheless the numbers look positive, and while the breakdown showed that government consumption accounted for a part of the revision, the external balance also looked more healthy, with exports rising 6.2% q/q and imports a mere 2.4% q/q. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Is the recovery over? Massive dollar strength and a trio of UK issues point down
GBP/USD has been struggling to recover from Wednesday's sharp fall. Taper-related dollar strength will likely continue as Fed Chair Powell speaks again. Brexit, the end of the furlough scheme and petroal shortages are set to weigh on sterling. Thursday's four-hour chart is showing cable is outside oversold territory. Is the pound an emerging market currency? Sterling's 300+-pip collapse raised the unflattering comparison, and several reasons suggest more falls could come. Read more...
