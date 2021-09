Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trims some Wednesday’s losses, clings to 1.3450

GBP/USD has been struggling to recover from Wednesday's sharp fall. Taper-related dollar strength will likely continue as Fed Chair Powell speaks again. Brexit, the end of the furlough scheme and petroal shortages are set to weigh on sterling. Thursday's four-hour chart is showing cable is outside oversold territory. Is the pound an emerging market currency? Sterling's 300+-pip collapse raised the unflattering comparison, and several reasons suggest more falls could come. Read more...

UK GDP revised sharply higher in the final reading . The quarterly growth rate was boosted to 5.5% from 4.8% previously, which left the annual rate at 23.6% y/y. The annual comparison is of course distorted by virus developments, but nevertheless the numbers look positive, and while the breakdown showed that government consumption accounted for a part of the revision, the external balance also looked more healthy, with exports rising 6.2% q/q and imports a mere 2.4% q/q. Read more...

Sterling trades up during the day, despite downbeat market sentiment. UK’s economy expanded 5.5% in the third quarter. US Initial Jobless Claims rose to 362K, thus hurting the US Dollar. The GBP/USD is rising for the first day out of three, trading at 1.3466, advancing 0.29% in the day at the time of writing. Read more...

