Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trims losses as it rises back above 1.3050

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Normal service is resumed as cable moves higher in the US session
GBP/USD pulled away from its highs last week and Sunday night through to Monday (London time) the price kept moving lower. Many times during the US sessions greenback weakness starts to kick in. It looks like it's becoming a familiar pattern. Today the pound suffered a set back after UK manufacturing PMI missed consensus estimates of 53.6 to print at 53.3.
Looking at the chart, the price has moved into a broadening falling wedge type pattern. In the session, the price has now started moving higher through the black resistance zone at 1.3066. It will be interesting to see if the channel top breaks as it has been used two times already. If there is to be a break then the red resistance zone high at 1.3170 could be the target for the bulls.
GBP/USD rebounds from near 1.3000 and trims losses
The GBP/USD pair is falling for the second day in a row on Monday, pulling back after reaching on Friday at 1.3169, the highest level since March. Before the beginning of the American session, it bottomed at 1.3003, the lowest since Thursday. During the last hour, it trimmed losses and as of writing, it trades at 1.3050.
The rebound in the pair took place as the US dollar lost strength. The greenback is still up across the board, extending the correction it started on Friday. Data from the US did not affect the greenback. The manufacturing sector continued to expand during July as the ISM and PMI Markit showed.
EUR/USD: Pullback stalls amid concerns over US jobs market
EUR/USD’s pullback from Friday’s 26-month high of 1.1909 looks to have stalled with key data reviving concerns about the health of the US job market. The European equities are likely to track their Asian counterparts higher. That would further weaken the demand for the USD, benefiting the spot.
AUD/USD hits fresh highs near 0.7140 on RBA's status-quo
AUD/USD picks up fresh bids and hits fresh session highs near 0.7140 on RBA's no-rate change decision. A better risk sentiment, dollar weakness and upbeat Australian Retail Sales data also underpin the aussie.
GBP/USD: Cautious optimism probes bears below 1.3100
GBP/USD bears catch a breather after a two-day losing streak, pullback from 1.3000 be the key. UK Government unveils further economic help amid the virus crisis. EU ready to ease Brexit stand. Risk catalysts remain on the driver’s seat amid a light calendar.
Gold consolidates the rebound below $1980
With the US dollar selling back on the cards, Gold’s quest for the $2000 level extends into August, as it consolidates the rebound to near $1980 region. The bulls continue to struggle at higher levels, with a convincing break to the upside awaited.
WTI: Weekly falling channel keeps bears hopeful below $41.00
WTI eases from $41.37 in its latest pullback inside a bearish chart pattern. The oil benchmark recently took a U-turn from the resistance line of a descending trend channel stretched since July 23.