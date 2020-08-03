Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trims losses as it rises back above 1.3050

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Normal service is resumed as cable moves higher in the US session

GBP/USD pulled away from its highs last week and Sunday night through to Monday (London time) the price kept moving lower. Many times during the US sessions greenback weakness starts to kick in. It looks like it's becoming a familiar pattern. Today the pound suffered a set back after UK manufacturing PMI missed consensus estimates of 53.6 to print at 53.3.

Looking at the chart, the price has moved into a broadening falling wedge type pattern. In the session, the price has now started moving higher through the black resistance zone at 1.3066. It will be interesting to see if the channel top breaks as it has been used two times already. If there is to be a break then the red resistance zone high at 1.3170 could be the target for the bulls.

GBP/USD rebounds from near 1.3000 and trims losses

The GBP/USD pair is falling for the second day in a row on Monday, pulling back after reaching on Friday at 1.3169, the highest level since March. Before the beginning of the American session, it bottomed at 1.3003, the lowest since Thursday. During the last hour, it trimmed losses and as of writing, it trades at 1.3050.

The rebound in the pair took place as the US dollar lost strength. The greenback is still up across the board, extending the correction it started on Friday. Data from the US did not affect the greenback. The manufacturing sector continued to expand during July as the ISM and PMI Markit showed.

