Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trims losses across the board amid an improvement in risk sentiment

GBP/USD rises back above 1.2900

The GBP/USD rebounded from the 1.2840 area and tested daily highs at 1.2930, unable to break above. Ahead of the FOMC minutes, it is hovering around 1.2900, up 40 pips for the day.

The pound managed to recover from earlier losses after Brexit concerns following comments from Ireland’s Foreign Minister. The improvement in risk sentiment also helped sterling.

GBP/USD outlook: Pound extends pullback on risk aversion and EU-UK fishing problem

Cable extends weakness on Wednesday, following 0.7% drop previous day, after President Trump deflated risk mode by calling off stimulus talks. The pound came under fresh pressure today after Ireland highlighted EU-UK fishing problem, the one of key obstacles in trade talks.

