GBP/USD trims a part of decent intraday gains, retreats to mid-1.0700s

The GBP/USD pair trims a part of its intraday gains and retreats to mid-1.0700s during the early North American session, though is still up over 0.50% for the day. The new UK government's mini-budget announcement last week as well as the plan to subsidise energy bills for households and businesses sparked concern about spiralling public debt. This is evident from a fresh slump in the UK fixed-income market, which pushes the 30-year yield to its highest level since 2007. Furthermore, the fiscal package is expected to fuel already high inflation and create additional economic headwinds, which, in turn, is seen as acting as a headwind for the British pound. Read more...

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.0731 Today Daily Change 0.0044 Today Daily Change % 0.41 Today daily open 1.0687 Trends Daily SMA20 1.1424 Daily SMA50 1.1783 Daily SMA100 1.2029 Daily SMA200 1.2641 Levels Previous Daily High 1.0931 Previous Daily Low 1.0339 Previous Weekly High 1.1461 Previous Weekly Low 1.084 Previous Monthly High 1.2294 Previous Monthly Low 1.1599 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0565 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0705 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0374 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.006 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9782 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0966 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1244 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1558

GBP/USD Forecast: Is BoE's message strong enough for a steady pound recovery?

GBP/USD has managed to pull away from the all-time low it touched at 1.0340 at the beginning of the week. The pair was last seen rising nearly 1% on the day at 1.0800 but it might need further reassurance from the Bank of England (BoE) for an extended rebound. Following the British pound's significant depreciation, the BoE released a statement late Monday and noted that they were monitoring the developments in financial markets closely. The BoE added that they won't hesitate to raise interest rates by "as much as needed" to return inflation to the 2% target. However, the bank also said that they welcome the government’s commitment to sustainable economic growth, which was why GBP fell sharply in the first place. Read more...

The when, why, and how sterling reaches parity

The downward movement of the sterling follows the UK government's announcement of new tax cuts, fueling the concerns of investors and economists that the four-nation country's debt will reach unaffordable levels and further fuel inflation. It also comes after the Bank of England increased rates by 50 basis points, lower compared with the 75 basis-point hike of the US Federal Reserve. Read more...