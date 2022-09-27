GBP/USD trims a part of decent intraday gains, retreats to mid-1.0700s
The GBP/USD pair trims a part of its intraday gains and retreats to mid-1.0700s during the early North American session, though is still up over 0.50% for the day. The new UK government's mini-budget announcement last week as well as the plan to subsidise energy bills for households and businesses sparked concern about spiralling public debt. This is evident from a fresh slump in the UK fixed-income market, which pushes the 30-year yield to its highest level since 2007. Furthermore, the fiscal package is expected to fuel already high inflation and create additional economic headwinds, which, in turn, is seen as acting as a headwind for the British pound. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0731
|Today Daily Change
|0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41
|Today daily open
|1.0687
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1424
|Daily SMA50
|1.1783
|Daily SMA100
|1.2029
|Daily SMA200
|1.2641
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0931
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0339
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1461
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.084
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2294
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0565
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0705
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0374
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.006
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9782
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0966
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1244
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1558
GBP/USD Forecast: Is BoE's message strong enough for a steady pound recovery?
GBP/USD has managed to pull away from the all-time low it touched at 1.0340 at the beginning of the week. The pair was last seen rising nearly 1% on the day at 1.0800 but it might need further reassurance from the Bank of England (BoE) for an extended rebound. Following the British pound's significant depreciation, the BoE released a statement late Monday and noted that they were monitoring the developments in financial markets closely. The BoE added that they won't hesitate to raise interest rates by "as much as needed" to return inflation to the 2% target. However, the bank also said that they welcome the government’s commitment to sustainable economic growth, which was why GBP fell sharply in the first place. Read more...
The when, why, and how sterling reaches parity
The downward movement of the sterling follows the UK government's announcement of new tax cuts, fueling the concerns of investors and economists that the four-nation country's debt will reach unaffordable levels and further fuel inflation. It also comes after the Bank of England increased rates by 50 basis points, lower compared with the 75 basis-point hike of the US Federal Reserve. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sees weakness to near 0.6400 ahead of Fed Powell’s speech
The AUD/USD pair is displaying a less-confident pullback after dropping to a fresh two-year low at 0.6414. The asset is not witnessing any signs of exhaustion in the downside bias and the pullback move will be crushed sooner by the market participants.
EUR/USD braces for fresh multi-year low around 0.9600, ECB’s Lagarde, Fed’s Powell eyed
EUR/USD holds lower grounds around the yearly bottom marked on Monday, despite picking up bids to 0.9600 during Wednesday’s Asian session, as risk-aversion intensifies. Firmer US data, hawkish Fedspeak joined upbeat yields to weigh on prices.
Gold dribbles above $1,600 as inverted hammer contrasts risk-aversion
Gold price struggles to find acceptance at around $1,630, despite bullish technical signals, as fears of the European energy crisis join firmer yields to propel the US dollar. Bullish candlestick can play its role if Fed’s Powell resists praising hawks.
How many SHIB burned tokens will it take to spark a bull run?
Shiba Inu price has rebounded after losing 30% of market value in September. More uptrend is possible. Key levels have been identified to keep track of the developing trend.
Markets stabilise, but gas leaks raise risks in Europe
European stocks are on the rise despite concern over gas imports into Europe. While the UK mini-budget does raise risks of higher-for-longer rates, traders are holding off until we see whether the BoE opt to move.