Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trimming some gains, sees rejection from 1.2500 on UK CPI miss

The GBP/USD is paring back after a touch of the 1.2500 handle, testing back into the 1.2400 region after a broad miss for UK data and mixed US figures.

The UK Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the year into October printed at 5.7%, down slightly from the expected 5.8% and slipping further away from the previous month's 6.1% reading. Read More...

Pound Sterling falls sharply on below-forecast UK inflation

The Pound Sterling (GBP) faced a sell-off after reaching a two-month high as price pressures in the UK economy softened significantly in October. Annual headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) grew at a slower pace of 4.6%, adding to signs that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be able to fulfill his promise of halving inflation by the year-end. Meanwhile, the UK Producer Price Index (PPI) fell, suggesting that goods producers were forced to cut prices at factory gates due to a poor demand outlook. Read More...
 

GBP/USD: Sustained gains seem likely above 1.2580 – UOB

GBP/USD is seen accelerating its uptrend once 1.2580 is cleared, suggest Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Economist Lee Sue Ann at UOB Group. Read More...

GBP/USD

Today last price 1.2416
Today Daily Change -0.0086
Today Daily Change % -0.69
Today daily open 1.2502
 
Daily SMA20 1.2221
Daily SMA50 1.226
Daily SMA100 1.2516
Daily SMA200 1.2439
 
Previous Daily High 1.2506
Previous Daily Low 1.2266
Previous Weekly High 1.2429
Previous Weekly Low 1.2187
Previous Monthly High 1.2337
Previous Monthly Low 1.2037
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2414
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2357
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2343
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2184
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2102
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2583
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2665
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2824

 

 

 
