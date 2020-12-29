Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trimmed a part of its intraday gains to the 1.3520-25 confluence resistance

GBP/USD roller coaster part of wave 4 pullback in uptrend

The GBP/USD is creating an increased price volatility between 1.3205 support and 1.35 resistance zones. That said, price action remains in a solid uptrend when comparing the moving averages (21 ema above 144 ema above 610).

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bullish move stalls near 50-hour SMA/23.6% Fibo. confluence hurdle

The GBP/USD pair traded with a positive bias through the mid-European session, albeit has trimmed a part of its early gains. The pair was last seen hovering below the key 1.3500 psychological mark, up around 0.30% for the day.

The intraday uptick stalled near the 1.3520-25 confluence resistance, comprising of 50-hour SMA and the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 1.3188-1.3620 strong move up. The mentioned region should now act as a key pivotal for intraday traders.

