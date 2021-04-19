Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trend reversal signal expected on break

GBP/USD Forecast: US spending and overbought conditions may (temporarily) stop sterling
Worries about vaccine hesitancy? Not today, and not for sterling, that has shown no hesitation – GBP/USD is topping with 1.39, up some 200 pips from Friday's trough. The main factor boosting cable comes from dollar weakness, which is suffering a double-whammy of falling US Treasury yields and a risk-on mood in markets. However, this trend may reverse.
The world is cheering America's emergence from the coronavirus crisis, with robust US consumption seen as a catalyst for global growth. The demand for US bonds has also renewed, partly a correction and partly a reaction to upbeat demand in recent auctions. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Trend reversal signal expected on break of nearby key barriers
Cable advances for the sixth straight day and hit new nearly two-week high in early European trading on Monday. Bulls cracked pivotal Fibo barrier at 1.3885 (38.2% of 1.4238/1.3669, eyeing next key levels at 1.3918/28 (Apr 6 high/daily cloud top).
Break of these resistances would confirm double-bottom pattern (1.3669) and generate strong signal of trend reversal. Daily moving averages turned to bullish setup and support the action, along with rising positive momentum. Weekly bullish engulfing adds to positive signals. Read more...
Weekly technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD
GBP/USD - 1.3828.. Although sterling re-tested previous week's 2-month 1.3670 low last Mon, price ratcheted higher to 1.3809 (Wed) on renewed USD's weakness due to falling US yields n later rallied to 1.3845 at NY close Fri.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks. Although cable rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb, subsequent fall to 1.36 70 in Apr signals top is made n stronger retracement to 1.3566 would be seen. Having said that, last week's strg bounce to 1.3845 (Fri) signals temp. low is in place n consolidation is in store, as long as Apr's 1.3919 high hold, downsdie bias remains. Only a daily close abv 1.3919 would risk gain twd 1.4017. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
