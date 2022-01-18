Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trend line breaks lower towards D L5 target

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD
GBP/USD - 1.3654. Although cable swung sideways initially yesterday following decline FM 1.3749 (Thur) to 1.3654 Fri, price staged a recovery to 1.3689 in European morning b4 dropping to 1.3638 in holiday-thin N. American morning.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month, 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, sell-off to as low as 1.3162 in Dec signals long-awaited correction has occurred. Having said that, cable's impressive rally to 1.3749 last week confirms temp. low made n as long as 1.3599 holds, gain twd 1.3834 is likely b4 retreat. Read more...
GBP/USD trend line breaks lower towards D L5 target
The GBP/USD is bearish. After the US holiday - Martin Luther King Day we should expect bigger volatility. The trend is to the downside and we should see the move down. A close below the D L4 1.3618 should move the price lower to D L5 camarilla 1.3594. This is the intraday target. However, on an extended move down below the D L5, we should see the W L4 hit which is 1.3553. A move up is not expected unless the trend line breaks to the upside. The pound imminent target is the D L5. Read more ...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Remains depressed near one-week low, around 23.6% Fibo. level
The GBP/USD pair edged lower for the third successive day and extended last week's rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA or the highest level since October 29. The pair maintained its offered tone through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading near a one-week low, around the 1.3620 region.
Firming expectations that the Fed would start raising interest rates in March 2022 amid concerns over stubbornly high inflation continued pushing the US Treasury bond yields higher. This, along with the risk-off impulse in the equity markets, benefitted the safe-haven US dollar and exerted some downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3623
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1.3644
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3524
|Daily SMA50
|1.3407
|Daily SMA100
|1.3552
|Daily SMA200
|1.3737
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.369
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3638
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3749
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3532
|Previous Monthly High
|1.355
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3161
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3658
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.367
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3624
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3605
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3572
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3677
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3709
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3729
