Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD treads water below 1.3050 amid coronavirus-led risk-aversion

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling crashes below uptrend support, UK lockdown fears set to dominate

"There are now more Covid patients in Leeds hospitals than at the pandemic's peak," said Richard Burgon, an MP for the region. The situation is the northern English city is far from being unique. Britain is gripped by a severe second wave of coronavirus and Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under pressure to issue a second national lockdown – and that is weighing heavily on sterling.

The UK reported nearly 23,000 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, and 367 deaths – the latter being the highest level since late May. While northwest England is the hardest-hit area, infections are rising across the country. The PM, who was gravely ill with COVID-19 in March and April, seems reluctant to slap a national lockdown that would hurt the economy. However, the rapidly deteriorating situation and the fact that France and Germany are mulling similar measures may tip the scales. Read more...

GBP/USD treads water below 1.3050 amid coronavirus-led risk-aversion

GBP/USD looks to extend its downside consolidation phase below 1.3050 into the European open, as the US dollar clings onto the overnight gains amid broad risk-aversion.

With the major European economies considering nationwide lockdowns amid the relentless surge in coronavirus cases, the sentiment on the global markets remains tepid. The risk-off mood buoys the demand for the US dollar as a safe-haven at the expense of the risk assets such as the British pound. The UK virus situation is no better, with the Kingdom having reported that the highest number of new deaths since May at 367 on Tuesday while new infections rose by 22,885. The northern English town of Warrington moved into the highest level of coronavirus restrictions since Tuesday. Read more...

GBP/USD dives to one-week lows, below 1.3000 mark amid notable USD demand

The GBP/USD pair witnessed some heavy selling during the early European session and slipped below the key 1.3000 psychological mark, refreshing weekly lows in the last hour.

The pair continued with its struggle to gain any meaningful traction and was being capped by a combination of factors. The impasse on the matter of the future access of EU fishing fleets to UK waters has dampened prospects for an immediate breakthrough in Brexit talks. This, in turn, took its toll on the British pound. Read more...