Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD treads water below 1.3050 amid coronavirus-led risk-aversion

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling crashes below uptrend support, UK lockdown fears set to dominate
"There are now more Covid patients in Leeds hospitals than at the pandemic's peak," said Richard Burgon, an MP for the region. The situation is the northern English city is far from being unique. Britain is gripped by a severe second wave of coronavirus and Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under pressure to issue a second national lockdown – and that is weighing heavily on sterling.
The UK reported nearly 23,000 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, and 367 deaths – the latter being the highest level since late May. While northwest England is the hardest-hit area, infections are rising across the country. The PM, who was gravely ill with COVID-19 in March and April, seems reluctant to slap a national lockdown that would hurt the economy. However, the rapidly deteriorating situation and the fact that France and Germany are mulling similar measures may tip the scales. Read more...
GBP/USD treads water below 1.3050 amid coronavirus-led risk-aversion
GBP/USD looks to extend its downside consolidation phase below 1.3050 into the European open, as the US dollar clings onto the overnight gains amid broad risk-aversion.
With the major European economies considering nationwide lockdowns amid the relentless surge in coronavirus cases, the sentiment on the global markets remains tepid. The risk-off mood buoys the demand for the US dollar as a safe-haven at the expense of the risk assets such as the British pound. The UK virus situation is no better, with the Kingdom having reported that the highest number of new deaths since May at 367 on Tuesday while new infections rose by 22,885. The northern English town of Warrington moved into the highest level of coronavirus restrictions since Tuesday. Read more...
GBP/USD dives to one-week lows, below 1.3000 mark amid notable USD demand
The GBP/USD pair witnessed some heavy selling during the early European session and slipped below the key 1.3000 psychological mark, refreshing weekly lows in the last hour.
The pair continued with its struggle to gain any meaningful traction and was being capped by a combination of factors. The impasse on the matter of the future access of EU fishing fleets to UK waters has dampened prospects for an immediate breakthrough in Brexit talks. This, in turn, took its toll on the British pound. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2981
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0064
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.49
|Today daily open
|1.3045
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2979
|Daily SMA50
|1.3009
|Daily SMA100
|1.2866
|Daily SMA200
|1.271
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.308
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3001
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3177
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2895
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3482
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.305
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3031
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3004
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2963
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2926
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3083
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3121
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3162
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
