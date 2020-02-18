Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trapped between key Fibonacci retracement levels and conflicting fundamental foundations

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pauses after breaking weekly support trendline

GBP/USD stays modestly weak around 1.3045/50 while heading into the London open on Monday. While pessimism surrounding the upcoming Brexit talks have been weighing over the pair, US dollar pullback and an absence of major catalysts keep the traders calm off-late.

The UK diplomats continue to ignore the global events and raise speculations of being introvert after Brexit. “Britain is usually a prominent presence at the annual conference in Bavaria, where this year France’s President Emmanuel Macron, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi gathered to discuss issues from transatlantic defense co-operation to the security challenges posed by China and the impact of big tech on elections,” FT said recently.

GBP/USD trapped between key Fibonacci retracement levels and conflicting fundamental foundations

GBP/USD seesaws near 1.3000 during Tuesday’s Asian session. The pair recently broke an ascending trend line stretched since February 10 but is resting on 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of its declines from January 31 to February 10.

However, normal RSI conditions and sustained trading below the support-turned-resistance keep sellers hopeful. In doing so, early-February highs near 1.2945 and 1.2900 will be on their radars whereas the monthly low near 1.2875 could please then afterward.

