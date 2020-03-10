Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trading in five-week’s highs near 1.3140 level

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Snaps five-day winning streak as MACD teases bears on H4

Following its pullback from the multi-day top, GBP/USD declines to 1.3055, down 0.54%, during the early Tuesday’s trading hours. In doing so, the Cable slips below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its drop from December 31, 2019, to February 29, 2020.

As a result, sellers are now targeting the extended downside towards a 200-bar SMA level of 1.2975. Though, 50% Fibonacci retracement around 1.3000 could offer intermediate halt during the fall. Alternatively, 1.3150 can question buyers following the bounce beyond 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3070.

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound trading in five-week’s highs near 1.3140 level

GBP/USD rebounded sharply from above 1.2700 and the 2020 lows to hit the 1.3200 figure five days later. The pound seems en route toward the 2020 highs.

GBP/USD is spiking up while above the main SMAs as bulls remain firmly in control. If the market breaks the 1.3143 resistance the next levels to watch can be located near the 1.3200 and 1.3252 resistances, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. On the other hands, dips could find support near the 1.3060, 1.3020 and 1.2978 levels.

