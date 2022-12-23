Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trades with modest gains around mid-1.2000s

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling needs to reclaim 1.2100 to discourage sellers

GBP/USD has erased a small portion of its weekly losses early Friday after having touched its weakest level in over three weeks at 1.1992 on Thursday. The pair's near-term technical outlook, however, doesn't yet point to an extended recovery as investors await the inflation data from the US.

The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment with major equity indexes in the US losing more than 1% on Thursday provided a boost to the safe haven US Dollar and weighed heavily on GBP/USD. Additionally, the unexpected upward revision to the third-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth helped the US Dollar continue to outperform its major rivals. Read more...

GBP/USD trades with modest gains around mid-1.2000s, eyes US PCE for fresh impetus

The GBP/USD pair gains some positive traction on the last day of the week and snaps a two-day losing streak to over a three-week low touched on Thursday. Spot prices stick to intraday gains, around the 1.2055-1.2060 area through the first half of the European session, though struggle to move back above the very important 200-day SMA.

The US Dollar comes under some renewed selling pressure and turns out to be a key factor pushing the GBP/USD pair higher. A modest recovery in the equity markets is seen undermining the safe-haven buck, though looming recession risks could help limit the downside. Apart from this, speculations that the Fed will stick to its policy-tightening cycle support prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the USD. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Retreats from 21-HMA inside weekly falling wedge

GBP/USD steps back from intraday high of 1.2058 heading into Friday’s London open. In doing so, the Cable pair fails to defend the first daily gains in three inside a one-week-old bullish chart formation, namely falling wedge.

That said, the quote’s pullback could also be linked to a retreat from the 21-HMA, around 1.2045 by the press time. It’s worth noting that the weakness in prices also takes clues from the RSI’s lower-high formation. Read more...