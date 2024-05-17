Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trades with a mild positive bias around 1.2670

GBP/USD posts modest gains above 1.2650, focus on the Fedspeak
The GBP/USD pair posts modest gains near 1.2670 during the early Asian session on Friday. Meanwhile, the USD Index (DXY) recovers some lost ground after retracing to multi-week lows near 104.00 in the previous session. The Federal Reserve (Fed) sticks to cautious tones regarding inflation and the chance of rate cuts this year. Investors will take more cues from the Fed’s Kashkari, Waller, and Daly speeches later in the day.
Several Fed officials emphasized the need to keep borrowing costs high for longer as they await more evidence that inflation is easing. On Thursday, Fed Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic cautioned about the need for patience with interest rates, saying that there is still a lot of pricing pressure in the US economy. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester stated that it might take longer than expected to gain confidence about the path of inflation, adding that the Fed should hold its restrictive stance for longer. The cautious approach from the Fed policymakers has provided some support to the Greenback and weighs on the major pair. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable retreats as buyers struggle to clear 1.2700
The Pound Sterling erased Wednesday’s gains against the US Dollar as investors pushed the major to new weekly highs on the disinflation evolution in the United States (US). Although investors are pricing 38 basis points rate cuts by the Federal Reserve toward the end of the year, the Greenback is staging a comeback. The GBP/USD trades at 1.2654, down 0.25%.
The GBP/USD retreated from weekly highs after briefly testing 1.2700 as buyers failed to decisively crack that level, followed by the April 9 high of 1.2709. Despite that, the uptrend remains intact, with buyers taking a respite. Read more...
