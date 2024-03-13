Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trades thin on Wednesday as markets wait for a push

GBP/USD trades thin on Wednesday as markets wait for a push

GBP/USD found some volatility on Wednesday, but overall directional momentum remains limited with the pair rangebound and pinned close to the day’s opening range near 1.2790. Technicals are struggling to push into either side of the 1.2800 handle in the midweek trading session, and investors are awaiting a spark in the data. Read More...

Pound Sterling rebounds as UK recession fears wane

The Pound Sterling (GBP) rebounds in Wednesday’s early American session as the market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic. The GBP/USD pair recovered to 1.2800 as the United Kingdom Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the growth in the monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and the Manufacturing Production data for January were broadly aligned with market expectations. For the same period, the Industrial Production data was weaker than the consensus. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Consolidates near 1.2800 ahead of UK GDP, bulls have the upper hand

The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's late rebound from levels below mid-1.2700s, or the weekly low and oscillates in a narrow trading band during the Asian session on Wednesday. Spot prices currently trade just below the 1.2800 mark, unchanged for the day as traders opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of important macro releases from the UK, including the monthly GDP print. Read More...
