Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trades stuck between two lines

GBP/USD Forecast: Time to sell? Dual fakeout emboldens bears to dismiss dollar weakness

A strike among sterling buyers? Upbeat UK data and dollar weakness seem insufficient to lift GBP/USD from its September blues. When a currency pair fails to benefit from positive news, it could fall sharply in response to adverse developments.

Markit's final Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for the UK came out at 60.3 points in August, an upgrade from the early read of 60.1 and a figure reflecting robust growth in absolute terms. Strong demand and high employment outweighed some issues with supplies, yet the pound hardly budged. Read more...

GBP/USD trades stuck between two lines

GBP/USD traded lower yesterday, after testing the downside resistance line drawn from the high of July 30th. However, the retreat remained limited at 1.3730, near a newly drawn upside support line, taken from the low of August 20th. As long as the rate stays stuck between those two lines, we will hold a neutral stance.

In order to start examining whether the latest recovery marked by the recent upside line was just a corrective recovery, we would like to see a dip below 1.13730. This will confirm a forthcoming lower low on the 4-hour chart and may initially pave the way towards the 1.3680 support, marked by the low of August 27th. Read more...

GBP/USD Outlook: Overnight rejection near 1.3800 has set the stage for further weakness

The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its intraday gains to levels just above the 1.3800 mark and witnessed a turnaround from two-week tops touched earlier on Tuesday. The early uptick was sponsored by sustained US dollar selling bias, which fell to three-week lows amid fading hopes for an early Fed lift-off. During the highly anticipated speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium, Powell reassured the market that the Fed is in no hurry to raise interest rates. Powell also fell short of offering any specific timeline for the Fed's tapering plan, though confirmed that the US central bank would begin rolling back its pandemic-era stimulus. Read more...