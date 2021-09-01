Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trades stuck between two lines

GBP/USD Forecast: Time to sell? Dual fakeout emboldens bears to dismiss dollar weakness
A strike among sterling buyers? Upbeat UK data and dollar weakness seem insufficient to lift GBP/USD from its September blues. When a currency pair fails to benefit from positive news, it could fall sharply in response to adverse developments.
Markit's final Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for the UK came out at 60.3 points in August, an upgrade from the early read of 60.1 and a figure reflecting robust growth in absolute terms. Strong demand and high employment outweighed some issues with supplies, yet the pound hardly budged. Read more...
GBP/USD trades stuck between two lines
GBP/USD traded lower yesterday, after testing the downside resistance line drawn from the high of July 30th. However, the retreat remained limited at 1.3730, near a newly drawn upside support line, taken from the low of August 20th. As long as the rate stays stuck between those two lines, we will hold a neutral stance.
In order to start examining whether the latest recovery marked by the recent upside line was just a corrective recovery, we would like to see a dip below 1.13730. This will confirm a forthcoming lower low on the 4-hour chart and may initially pave the way towards the 1.3680 support, marked by the low of August 27th. Read more...
GBP/USD Outlook: Overnight rejection near 1.3800 has set the stage for further weakness
The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its intraday gains to levels just above the 1.3800 mark and witnessed a turnaround from two-week tops touched earlier on Tuesday. The early uptick was sponsored by sustained US dollar selling bias, which fell to three-week lows amid fading hopes for an early Fed lift-off. During the highly anticipated speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium, Powell reassured the market that the Fed is in no hurry to raise interest rates. Powell also fell short of offering any specific timeline for the Fed's tapering plan, though confirmed that the US central bank would begin rolling back its pandemic-era stimulus. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
