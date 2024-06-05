Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trades sideways ahead of US ISM Services PMI

Pound Sterling trades sideways ahead of US ISM Services PMI, Employment data
The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades in a tight range above 1.2750 in Wednesday’s London session. The United Kingdom's (UK) economic calendar lacks top-tier events this week. Therefore, potential moves in the GBP/USD pair will be guided by the US Dollar (USD), which is expected to remain active due to a data-packed week in the United States (US).
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, manages to hold above the crucial support of 104.00. However, the near-term outlook of the US Dollar remains uncertain amid growing speculation that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will start cutting interest rates in the September meeting. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could stretch lower while 1.2800 resistance holds
GBP/USD lost 0.3% on Tuesday and snapped a three-day winning streak. The pair moves sideways in a narrow range below 1.2800 in the European session as market focus shifts to key data releases from the US.
Although the US Dollar (USD) struggled to gather strength after the disappointing job openings data on Tuesday, the cautious market mood made it difficult for GBP/USD to gather bullish momentum. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the number of Job Openings on the last business day of April stood at 8.059 million. This reading came in below the market expectation of 8.34 million. Read more...
