Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trades near daily lows amid overbought conditions

GBP/USD to end the year at 1.30 as sterling challenges compounded by brexit and pandemic – CIBC
The UK has lagged most G10 counterparts during the pandemic despite the UK data outperforming, but as the result of low market expectations rather than real outperformance. Bipan Rai from CIBC Capital Markets believes that expectations will remain low moving forward, as the UK economy will face headwinds beyond those expected from Brexit uncertainty.
Key quotes: "The most recent jobs report shows that employment has dropped to levels not seen since the financial crisis. Survey data suggests that expectations of job cuts are discouraging discretionary spending, which in turn is impacting business decisions. With the government furlough scheme ending in October, we expect a slowdown in growth as we head into Q4, unless an extension is announced." Read more...
GBP/USD trades near daily lows amid overbought conditions
The GBP/USD pair extends its steady intraday pullback and refreshed daily lows, around the 1.3300 mark, as Monday's 4-hour chart is showing that the cable remains overbought despite profit-taking, FXStreet's analyst Yohay Elam briefs.
Key quotes: "The Relative Strength Index on the 4-hour chart is still around 70 – indicating overbought conditions. That implies the correction is not over just yet. Momentum remains to the upside and GBP/USD is still above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Average, signaling that in the bigger scheme of things, the uptrend remains intact." Read more...
GBP/USD: Three good reasons to see continuation of downside correction
GBP/USD is retreating from the highs in response to fraught Brexit talks. Concerns about tax hikes are also pounding the pound. Furthermore, the cable is seeing profit-taking, Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, informs.
Key quotes: "Brexit has returned from the beach and the backburner to center stage and sterling is suffering. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that Brexit talks are stuck due to the UK's ‘intransigent and unrealistic attitude.' His words came after David Frost, the UK's chief negotiator, said that he is ready to walk away from the negotiating table." Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3312
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|1.335
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3124
|Daily SMA50
|1.2822
|Daily SMA100
|1.2624
|Daily SMA200
|1.2729
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3357
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3187
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3357
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3054
|Previous Monthly High
|1.317
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.236
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3292
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3251
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3239
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3128
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3069
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3409
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3468
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3579
