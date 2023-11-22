Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trades near 1.2520 after retreating from the 11-week high

The hawkish comments made by Bank of England (BoE) officials on Tuesday helped the Pound Sterling (GBP) and provided a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. Moreover, Andrew Bailey, the governor of the Bank of England (BoE), cautioned investors during a Treasury Select Committee hearing on Tuesday that they are undervaluing the longevity of UK inflation and are placing too much emphasis on the most recent data. Read more...

GBP/USD breaks a three-day winning streak after dropping from the 11-week high at 1.2559 due to the rise in the US dollar (USD). The GBP/USD pair trades lower around 1.2520 on Wednesday during the European session.

British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt will deliver the autumn budget statement later in the session. Hunt is expected to unveil significant tax cuts to businesses to promote economic growth, raise the National Living Wage and lift earnings of low-paid workers by about 10%. Read more...

GBP/USD closed the third straight trading day in positive territory on Tuesday and touched its highest level since early September at 1.2560. The pair went into a consolidation phase and erased a small portion of the weekly gains on Wednesday but managed to hold above 1.2500.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.