Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trades just below the 1.3850 mark, not far from session highs in the 1.3860s

GBP/USD analysis: Trades at 1.3850

Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate exceeded the weekly R1 located at 1.3809.

It is likely that the currency pair could face the resistance level—the weekly R2 at 1.3879. Thus, a reversal south could occur. Note that the pair could gain support from the 55-, 100– and 200-hour SMAs, as well the weekly PP in the 1.3688/1.3771 range.

GBP/USD continues grind higher, consolidates around 1.3850 amid supportive sterling fundamentals

GBP/USD trades just below the 1.3850 mark, not far from session highs in the 1.3860s. The pair has been one of the better performing G10/USD majors on the day as the fundamental backdrop underpinning GBP remains positive. Meanwhile, USD is mixed versus its G10 counterparts, with softer than expected Consumer Price Inflation data for January doing little to help. At present, the pair trades with gains of around 0.2% or 30 pips on the day.

Driving the day

Not much to update on with regards to UK fundamentals on Wednesday; sterling remains underpinned by the UK’s comparatively rapid vaccine rollout that is hoped to facilitate an earlier than its peers easing of lockdown restrictions last in the year. Various separate reports from the UK press have been circulated in recent days talking of how the UK might ease restrictions on the hospitality sector in April. Meanwhile, fiscal support for employers is set expected to be extending by the UK Finance Minister at the start of March in the release of the updated budget.

