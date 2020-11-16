Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trades flat on the day

GBP/USD unable to regain 1.3200, focus turns to BoE speak

The tone of Brexit developments remains downbeat, with no indications yet that a deal is close. As has been the case for months, the major sticking points are still fisheries, state aid and governance. In terms of the latest;

Over the weekend, EU sources reportedly said that there was less progress in recent days on outstanding Brexit sticking points than they had hoped for and that the “moment of truth” is approaching. UK sources confirmed that big gaps remain.

Read more...

GBP/USD: Bulls expected to remain intact above daily cloud, but initial negative signals developing on weekly chart require caution

Attempts to extend last Friday’s 0.65 advance stalled on Monday, as jump to the session high (1.3241) was so far short-lived and the action returned below 1.3200 handle.

Larger uptrend from 1.2675 (23 Sep low) remains in play, with pullback after bull-trap above Fibo barrier at 1.3291), expected to offer better buying opportunities, while dips stay above daily cloud top / rising 20DMA (1.3078).

Read more...