Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trades at 1.2520 [Video]

GBP/USD: Bulls pulling Cable higher once more [Video]

The outlook for Cable has become somewhat mixed in recent sessions. With the recent rally failing at $1.2670, under the resistance of the falling seven month downtrend (today at $1.2680), the fear would be that the near term recovery would begin to retrace back within the medium term range once more. This could still be yet to play out, however, the bulls fought back yesterday into the close and are pulling Cable higher once more today. This has left a low and support at $1.2480 (above the $1.2435 support) and back above the $1.2540 old near term base neckline. Taking a step back to assess the indicators, we see only a mild positive bias within the medium term range now. Read More...

GBP/USD analysis: Trades at 1.2520

Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate declined to 1.2540. During Tuesday morning, the rate dropped to 1.2520.

It is likely that the currency pair could gain support from the weekly S1 and the monthly PP near 1.2500. Thus, a reversal north could occur, and the pair could try to surpass the resistance formed by the 55– and 100-hour SMAs, as well the weekly PP in the 1.2586/1.2600 area. Read More...

GBP/USD Forecast: Heading higher? Huawei, Hong Kong and downside momentum may limit gains

Will Brexit send Britain back to the glory buccaneering days? Shackling off the EU's chains provided promises of trade with other countries – including with China. However, relations with the world's second-largest economy are souring.

The British government decided to phase out its dependence on Huawei – the Chinese telecoms giant that has the most advanced 5G technology amid concerns about having backdoors to the Chinese army. Beijing responses angrily and stated that the UK breached promises, accusing it of political manipulation. Read More...