Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trades above 1.3600

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling weathers several storms, ISM Services PMI key to further gains

"We have reliable supply chains for Christmas" – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's soothing words early on Tuesday seem to echo with GBP/USD bulls sentiment that "everything will be alright." A currency pair that weathers stormy seas have room to rise when the winds calm.

In the UK, worries about supply chains are concentrated around the petrol pump. The British army is still helping deliver gasoline to stations but the worst of the crisis could already be in the rearview mirror. If headlines of queues dwindle, sterling could shine. Read more...

GBP/USD analysis: Trades above 1.3600

On Monday, the surge of the GBP/USD reached above the resistance zone that is located below the 1.3600 mark and the 200-hour simple moving average. However, after the surge, the pair retraced back down and up to Tuesday's European morning the rate traded above the mentioned technical levels.

If the support levels cause a surge, the GBP/USD would most likely reach for the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.3714. Although, note that the 1.3650 mark could provide resistance and slow down a potential surge. Read more...

GBP/USD: Resistance at 1.3658/75 to cap for a fall back to 1.3411 – Credit Suisse

GBP/USD has rebounded sharply. However, strength stays seen as corrective with 1.3658/75 ideally capping, in the view of economists at Credit Suisse.

“Support is seen at 1.3578/76 initially, with a break below 1.3532 needed to suggest the risk has indeed turned lower again for a fall back to the 1.3411 low of last week.” Read more...