Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trades 0.43% higher but has found some resistance ahead of 1.3170

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable find some resistance ahead of the previous wave high at 1.3170

Ahead of the Bank of England (BoE) meeting tomorrow GBP/USD has stalled at the previous wave high on the chart below (blue line). There is not expected to be any change to rates or QE at the meeting tomorrow but traders will be looking closely at the language used. They are expected to keep a cautious tone which is understandable considering the uncertain nature in the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

GBP/USD analysis: Supported by 55- and 100-hour SMAS

Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate pierced the weekly PP at 1.3013, however, reversed north. During Wednesday morning, the rate was trading at 1.3100.

It is likely that the currency pair could gain support from the 55– and 100-hour SMAs near 1.3070 and trade upwards in the short run. In this case the pair could try to exceed the psychological level at 1.3150.

