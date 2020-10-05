Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trades 0.26% higher on Monday mostly on greenback weakness

Sterling's resilience stands out

A week ago, the dollar's technical condition suggested there was potential for one more push higher in the correction that began on September 1. However, instead, the dollar fell against all the major currencies and many emerging market currencies as well. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index rose by a little more than 0.5%. The dollar's decline in recent days met initial retracement targets of its recent advance, and the momentum indicators seem to point to additional near-term losses.

Many Asian markets were closed for several days last week, but Europe's Dow Jones Stoxx 600 finished about 1.5% higher, and the US S&P 500 snapped a four-week decline. Although the news that the US president and First Lady contracted the virus put a dent into risk-taking ahead of the weekend, our technical analysis suggests that the equity market's downside correction may also have been completed.

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable pushes higher towards 1.30 as soft October 15th deadline looms

GBP/USD has been inching higher on Monday but this is broadly due to some weakness in the US dollar. EUR/USD is 0.61% higher closely followed by 0.55% in USD/CHF and this means the 0.26% move in cable is less impressive. This could be an important week in the pound as after the weekend's Brexit talks between UK PM Boris Johnson and EU's Ursula von Leyen, the other delegates discussing key issues leading into the rest of the talks. Just today UK PM spokesman said the two parties need to work a quickly as possible to reach a Brexit agreement by October 15th and if gaps on fisheries are to be bridged we need more realism from the EU.

