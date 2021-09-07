Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Traders uncertain after hawkish Saunders

GBP/USD Forecast: Traders uncertain after hawkish Saunders
The GBP/USD pair lost the 1.3800 level, although it trades nearby after bottoming for the day at 1.3767. The pair fell on the broad dollar’s demand and despite hawkish comments from Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders, who said that the UK does not need as much stimulus as before, adding that “maybe” is right to think of rates going up “in the next year or so.” Read more...
GBP/USD falls into the mark-down stage on dovish Bank of England, firmer US dollar
GBP/USD bears are on control below critical hourly supports on dovish MPC member Saunders. US dollar gets a lift at the start of the week as markets digest NFP implications. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is consolidating the sell-off below hourly distribution, a sell-off that came at the start of the London session. GBP/USD trades some 0.35% down on the day in a strong US dollar environment, travelling between a high of 1.3856 and a low of 1.3767 on the day. Read more...
GBP/USD
Overview
Today last price1.3786
Today Daily Change-0.0050
Today Daily Change %-0.36
Today daily open1.3836
Trends
Daily SMA201.3774
Daily SMA501.3807
Daily SMA1001.3921
Daily SMA2001.3817
Levels
Previous Daily High1.3874
Previous Daily Low1.3819
Previous Weekly High1.3892
Previous Weekly Low1.3731
Previous Monthly High1.3958
Previous Monthly Low1.3602
Daily Fibonacci 38.2%1.384
Daily Fibonacci 61.8%1.3853
Daily Pivot Point S11.3811
Daily Pivot Point S21.3787
Daily Pivot Point S31.3756
Daily Pivot Point R11.3867
Daily Pivot Point R21.3898
Daily Pivot Point R31.3922
GBP/USD Forecast: Demand for the greenback overshadows BOE’s hawkishness
BOE’s Saunders said that the UK does not need as much stimulus as before. European indexes are sharply down, while government bond yields soar. GBP/USD is technically bearish and heading towards 1.3760. The GBP/USD pair remains under selling pressure as the dollar extends its advance against most major rivals. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.1840, slide may continue
EUR/USD pair trades at weekly lows around 1.1840, as Wall Street came back from holidays to shed ground. Risk aversion should provide further support to the greenback.
GBP/USD: Traders uncertain after hawkish Saunders
BOE´s Saunders considers rates could go up next year. Soaring US Treasury yields pushed the greenback higher across the board. GBP/USD could extend its decline in the near term on a break below 1.3760.
Gold: Sellers push the price below $1,800, on broad US dollar strength
The yellow metal is falling for the second day in a row and it is trading around $1,794.41, down 1.58%, at the time of writing. Gold is testing the 50-day moving average (DMA) at $1,797, a crucial level as a bounce/break could accelerate the price either way.
Cardano bears initiate takeover as ADA price plummets
Cardano has faced criticism from analysts after the testnet launch. Traders are cautious of further pullback as the altcoin drops to $2.58.
US Coronavirus Delta spike: The caveat to US dollar strength and the Fed's max employment goal
While the US dollar is strong at the start of the week, (DXY is up today for the first time after six straight down days and has recouped its post-NFP losses to trade near 92.50), it walks a tight rope above the abyss.