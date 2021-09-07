Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Traders uncertain after hawkish Saunders

BOE’s Saunders said that the UK does not need as much stimulus as before . European indexes are sharply down, while government bond yields soar. GBP/USD is technically bearish and heading towards 1.3760. The GBP/USD pair remains under selling pressure as the dollar extends its advance against most major rivals. Read more...

GBP/USD bears are on control below critical hourly supports on dovish MPC member Saunders . US dollar gets a lift at the start of the week as markets digest NFP implications. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is consolidating the sell-off below hourly distribution, a sell-off that came at the start of the London session. GBP/USD trades some 0.35% down on the day in a strong US dollar environment, travelling between a high of 1.3856 and a low of 1.3767 on the day. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair lost the 1.3800 level, although it trades nearby after bottoming for the day at 1.3767 . The pair fell on the broad dollar’s demand and despite hawkish comments from Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders, who said that the UK does not need as much stimulus as before, adding that “maybe” is right to think of rates going up “in the next year or so.” Read more...

