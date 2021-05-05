Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD toying with order block zone

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

GBP/USD - 1.3897.. Cable met renewed selling at 1.3914 in Aust. n fell to 1.3852 in European open. Price then ratcheted lower to 1.3839 at NY open on USD's strength b4 staging a strong rebound to 1.3997 in cross-buying in sterling.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks. Although cable rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb, subsequent fall to 1.36 70 in Apr signals top is made n stronger retracement to 1.3566 would be seen. Read more...

GBP/USD toying with order block zone

The British Pound remains within the broad price range of 1.3800 to 1.3960. There is no clear trend on larger timeframes but the smaller timeframes provide ample stretch of a trend to take some advantage. Big jumps in both directions suggest short-term trading opportunities.

After a big fall from beyond the 1.3900 handle, the price found some traction near the 1.3880 order which can be considered an order block on the 4-hour chart. The price is also supported by the 18 period EMA around the same level. Meanwhile, we have a big bullish bar with very high volume which may protect the price from further dropping. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Can cable keep the calm before Thursday's storms? US data could rock it

Another independence referendum in Scotland? The question is high on the agenda as opinion polls show secessionist parties are on the verge of clinching a majority in Thursday's elections. That could cause jitters for the pound, with traders also eyeing regional and local polls across England.

The pound's lack of willingness to move can also be attributed to the Bank of England's "Super Thursday" rate decision. Will Governor Andrew Bailey signal that a reduction in the BOE's bond-buying scheme? New forecasts will likely point to stronger growth as Britain emerges from the COVID-19 crisis, but much of that might already be in the price. Read more...