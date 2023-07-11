Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD touches a fresh 15-month peak on Tuesday

GBP/USD sits near 15-month top, comfortably above mid-1.2800s ahead of UK jobs data
The GBP/USD pair trades with a positive bias for the fourth successive day on Tuesday and climbs to the 1.2875 region, or a fresh high since April 2022 during the Asian session.
The US Dollar (USD) prolongs its downtrend witnessed over the past week or so and drops to a nearly three-week low, which turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. Two Fed officials said Monday that the end to the current monetary policy tightening cycle is getting close. This led to the overnight downfall in the US Treasury bond yields and keeps the USD bulls on the defensive. The British Pound (GBP), on the other hand, remains well supported by expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will be far more aggressive in policy tightening to combat high inflation. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Overbought RSI prods Cable bulls at multi-day top near 1.2860 ahead of UK employment
GBP/USD bulls take a breather at the highest levels since April 2022, making rounds to 1.2860-65 amid the early hours of Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Cable traders await the latest round of UK employment data to confirm the recent hawkish comments from Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey.
Apart from the BoE Governor Bailey’s speech, the Pound Sterling’s ability to cross the 1.2850 hurdle, comprising multiple tops marked since late June, also keeps the GBP/USD pair buyers hopeful ahead of the key UK jobs report. Adding strength to the upside bias are the bullish MACD signals. Read more...
