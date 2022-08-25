GBP/USD Forecast: Pound needs to clear 1.1870 to extend its rebound

GBP/USD staged a rebound during the American trading hours on Wednesday but ended up closing the day in negative territory. With risk flows returning to markets early Thursday, the pair has gathered bullish momentum and advanced toward 1.1850. GBP/USD is closing in on the 1.1870 resistance and it needs to clear that hurdle to remain attractive to bulls.

Mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US failed to trigger a significant market reaction on Wednesday but the US Dollar Index struggled to extend its rally with investors refraining from making large bets ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium. Read more...

GBP/USD to test 1.20 on a break above 1.1880 – ING

GBP/USD grinds higher above mid-1.18s. A break past 1.1880 would clear the way towards the 1.20 level, eocnomists at ING report.

“With the market long dollars, cable is at risk of a short squeeze. We see 1.1880 as key intra-day resistance here above which we could be looking at a retest of 1.20.”

“For EUR/GBP, we would still favour the 0.8400 area as higher GBP rates force foreign holders of UK Gilts to lower rolling forward hedge ratios.” Read more...

GBP/USD inches back closer to weekly high amid weaker USD, lacks follow-through

The GBP/USD pair regains positive traction on Thursday and is looking to build on its recovery from the 1.1715 area, or the lowest level since March 20 touched earlier this week. The pair steadily climbs back above the mid-1.1800s, closer to the weekly high, and is supported by the emergence of fresh selling around the US dollar. Read more...