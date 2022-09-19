Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD to sustain significant losses as downtrend persists

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound needs to stabilize above 1.1400 to discourage sellers

GBP/USD has failed to gather recovery momentum after having touched its lowest level since 1985 at 1.1350 on Friday. The pair's action is expected to remain subdued during the European trading hours due to the UK holiday but the risk-averse market mood suggests that the British pound should stay on the backfoot in the second half of the day.

Ahead of the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England's monetary policy announcements later in the week, investors remain cautious. Heightened US-China geopolitical tensions also allow safe-haven flows to retain control of the markets. Read more...

GBP/USD to sustain significant losses as downtrend persists – SocGen

GBP/USD plumbed a 37-year low of 1.1351 last week. Downside bias stays intact ahead of the Bank of England (BoE) meeting, economists at Société Générale report.

“GBP/USD has breached the low of 2020 and further pain could lie in store this week if the BoE decides to start selling gilts.”

“Investors will brace for the so-called fiscal event on Friday. The fiscal loosening will be offset by monetary tightening by the BoE and is unlikely to bring much relief to the pound as investors fret over the deterioration of public finances and rising bond yields.” Read more...

GBP/USD piercing channel lows whilst at lowest level since 1985, just above mid-1.1300s

The GBP/USD pair comes under some renewed selling pressure on Monday and extends its steady intraday descent through the first half of the European session. The pair is currently placed around the 1.1360 area, just a few pips above its lowest level since 1985 touched on Friday. It is now breaking just below the baseline of its falling price channel, the which it has been step-declinging within all year. If it closes or opens below the channel on a daily basis, it will be a bearish sign, possible signalling an acceleration of the downtrend – perhaps in a kind of bearish finale, or final blow off move. Read more...