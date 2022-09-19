Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD to sustain significant losses as downtrend persists

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound needs to stabilize above 1.1400 to discourage sellers
GBP/USD has failed to gather recovery momentum after having touched its lowest level since 1985 at 1.1350 on Friday. The pair's action is expected to remain subdued during the European trading hours due to the UK holiday but the risk-averse market mood suggests that the British pound should stay on the backfoot in the second half of the day.
Ahead of the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England's monetary policy announcements later in the week, investors remain cautious. Heightened US-China geopolitical tensions also allow safe-haven flows to retain control of the markets. Read more...
GBP/USD to sustain significant losses as downtrend persists – SocGen
GBP/USD plumbed a 37-year low of 1.1351 last week. Downside bias stays intact ahead of the Bank of England (BoE) meeting, economists at Société Générale report.
“GBP/USD has breached the low of 2020 and further pain could lie in store this week if the BoE decides to start selling gilts.”
“Investors will brace for the so-called fiscal event on Friday. The fiscal loosening will be offset by monetary tightening by the BoE and is unlikely to bring much relief to the pound as investors fret over the deterioration of public finances and rising bond yields.” Read more...
GBP/USD piercing channel lows whilst at lowest level since 1985, just above mid-1.1300s
The GBP/USD pair comes under some renewed selling pressure on Monday and extends its steady intraday descent through the first half of the European session. The pair is currently placed around the 1.1360 area, just a few pips above its lowest level since 1985 touched on Friday. It is now breaking just below the baseline of its falling price channel, the which it has been step-declinging within all year. If it closes or opens below the channel on a daily basis, it will be a bearish sign, possible signalling an acceleration of the downtrend – perhaps in a kind of bearish finale, or final blow off move. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.138
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|1.1421
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1614
|Daily SMA50
|1.1871
|Daily SMA100
|1.2107
|Daily SMA200
|1.2704
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.148
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1351
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1738
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1351
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2294
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1431
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1354
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1288
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1225
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1484
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1547
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1614
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above parity amid modest dollar weakness
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and advanced beyond 1.0000 during the American trading hours on Monday. The positive shift witnessed in risk mood in the second half of the day seems to be hurting the greenback, helping the pair stretch higher.
GBP/USD turns positive on the day above 1.1400
GBP/USD gained traction and erased its daily losses in the second half of the day on Monday. With the dollar struggling to preserve its strength amid recovering US stocks, the pair manages to hold its ground ahead of this week's key central bank meetings.
Gold recovers above $1,670 as US yields retreat
Gold staged a rebound during the American session and rose above $1,670. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which climbed above 3.5% earlier in the day, retreated to 3.48% in the last hour, allowing XAU/USD to retrace a portion of its daily drop.
Bitcoin price takes a small detour, but is $25,000 scenario still valid?
Bitcoin has single-handedly crashed the entire crypto market as it tumbled below a crucial support level. BTC is still yet to find a stable support level and hatch a recovery plan.
COIN sinks on Bitcoin price weekend sell-off
Coinbase Global (COIN) stock opened on Monday down about 4.1% at $70.95. Despite Bitcoin making a rebound in the premarket by moving from $18,300 to $18,800, BTC lost about 7.5% from the closing of the equity market on Friday.