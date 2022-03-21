Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD to stay under pressure as resistance at 1.32 caps

GBP/USD Outlook: Confined in familiar trading range, Powell’s speech eyed for fresh impetus

The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on Friday's goodish rebound from the vicinity of the 1.3100 mark and kicked off the new week on a softer note. A combination of supporting factors acted as a tailwind for the US dollar, which, in turn, exerted some downward pressure on the pair through the early European session. The Russia-Ukraine conflict has already entered the fourth week, so far, has shown no signs of ending. This, along with the Fed's hawkish outlook, assisted the greenback to build on the previous session's modest gains and dragged the pair lower. Read more...

GBP/USD to stay under pressure as resistance at 1.32 caps – OCBC

The Bank of England (BoE) hiked key rates by 25 bps but showed hesitance in its future tightening plans, dampening the pound outlook. Analysts at OCBC bank expect cable to remain under pressure while below the 1.32 level.

“The relatively less hawkish BoE and the widening US-UK yield differentials (both on the front and back-end) points to further downside for the GBP.”

“So long as the pair is capped under the 1.32 resistance, the bias is still on the negative.” Read more...

GBP/USD to struggle to recover beyond the 1.32/1.33 area – ING

GBP/USD extends its correction from weekly highs, now pressured around 1.3150. Economists at ING think cable is set to remain below the 1.32/33 area.

“Some re-pricing of rate expectations after some cautiousness emerged in the latest BoE meeting and the dollar possibly regaining some momentum all mean that cable may struggle to recover beyond the 1.32/1.33 area.”

“The euro’s greater exposure to lingering uncertainty in Ukraine could still favour a EUR/GBP decline to the 0.8300 mark in the near-term.” Read more...

Overview
Today last price 1.3139
Today Daily Change -0.0039
Today Daily Change % -0.30
Today daily open 1.3178
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3264
Daily SMA50 1.3442
Daily SMA100 1.342
Daily SMA200 1.36
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3197
Previous Daily Low 1.3111
Previous Weekly High 1.3211
Previous Weekly Low 1.3
Previous Monthly High 1.3644
Previous Monthly Low 1.3273
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3164
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3144
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3127
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3076
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.304
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3213
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3248
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3299

 

 

