GBPUSD outlook: Bears take a breather ahead of US job report

Cable edges higher in early Friday as traders collect profits after bearish acceleration below 1.15 handle in past two days found footstep at solid Fibo support at 1.1150 (38.2% of 1.0348/1.1645).

The pound is weighed by BoE's gloomy outlook for the economy, while the most recent hawkish tones from Fed suggest that the US central bank will remain in aggressive mode in policy tightening.

GBPUSD to retest 1.10 over the next few days – ING

The Bank of England (BoE) hiked by 75 basis points but several details leaned in a dovish direction triggering a substantial fall in the Pound (-1.5% vs USD). Economists at ING expect GBPUSD to retest the 1.10 level.

"While the BoE hiked by 75 bps, it seemed to tweak the policy message to the dovish side as much as reasonably possible. The bottom line is that the BoE is essentially shutting the door to another 75 bps, and we expect a 50 bps hike in December."

GBPUSD clings to gains near daily high amid broad-based USD weakness, NFP awaited

The GBPUSD pair stages a goodish recovery from a two-week low, around the 1.1150 area touched earlier this Friday and maintains its bid tone through the first half of the European session. Currently placed just below mid-1.1200s, the pair, for now, seems to have stalled its recent pullback from a multi-week high amid a modest US Dollar weakness.