Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD to reach the 1.40 mark if BoE rules out rate cut

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 1.3755-60 congestion zone

The GBP/USD pair regained positive traction on the first day of a new trading week and retested multi-year tops, around the 1.3755-60 region during the early European session. The British pound benefitted from chatters about the further easing of coronavirus restrictions in the UK and diminishing odds for any BoE rate cut in 2021. In fact, UK money markets indicated that investors have pushed back bets for 10bps interest rate cut by the BoE to 2022 vs the previous expectations for such a move in December.

That said, a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand – doubts about the timing and size of the US fiscal stimulus – kept a lid on any further gains for the major. In the latest development, a group of Republican senators urged the US President Joe Biden to cut the $1.9 trillion price tag on his proposed COVID-19 stimulus package and have reportedly floated a $600 billion alternative. Read more...

GBP/USD to reach the 1.40 mark if BoE rules out rate cut – MUFG

A stronger USD over the past week has been helping to dampen further upside for cable beyond the 1.3700-level. The Bank of England (BoE) policy update will be important in determining if recent bullish trend for GBP extends further in the near-term. A more likely scenario in the view of economists at MUFG Bank.

“Market participants have scaled back rate cut expectations ahead of the meeting which has helped to lift the GBP. The argument in favour of another imminent easing of monetary policy has been dampened by the last minute Brexit trade deal, resilience of the UK economy at the end of last year and relatively fast roll out of vaccines in the UK. However, the tougher third lockdown is expected to deliver a larger negative hit to growth at the start of this year. It could still encourage the BoE to provide more stimulus to act as insurance against downside risks even if they are more confident of a stronger recovery beyond.” Read more...

GBP/USD to head towards 1.38 on a break above the 1.3755-60 congestion zone

