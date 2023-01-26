Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD to move in lower end of a 1.20-1.24 range by end-Q1

GBP/USD Forecast: Stabilization above 1.2400 will be an encouraging sign for bulls
After having registered losses in the first two trading days of the week, GBP/USD has managed to close in positive territory on Wednesday and stretched higher to the 1.2400 area early Thursday. Near-term technical developments point to a bullish tilt but the impact of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data on the US Dollar's valuation is likely to drive the pair's action in the second half of the day. Read more...
GBP/USD to move in lower end of a 1.20-1.24 range by end-Q1, EUR/GBP at 0.89 – ING
Sterling has been holding its own against the Euro and the Dollar. Economists at ING stick to their EUR/GBP and GBP/USD forecasts for the first quarter at 0.89 and 1.20, respectively.
“There is probably substantial short Sterling positioning on the crosses in expectation of the turn in the BoE cycle. This makes for a bumpy ride. But overall we are happy with our end 1Q23 forecast for EUR/GBP at 0.89, which will probably leave Cable trading towards the lower end of a 1.20-1.24 range.” Read more...
GBP/USD to gather strength and break 1.2445/47 highs of December – Credit Suisse
GBP/USD may hold below 1.2447 for now still, but analysts at Credit Suisse look for an eventual break higher.
“GBP/USD has retested and been capped at the 1.2445/47 highs of December. With the sell-off in the USD itself expected to stall for now as already, we see scope for further consolidation beneath here.”
“Big picture, we look for an eventual break above 1.2447 to target the May high and 61.8% retracement of the 2021/2022 fall at 1.2668/1.2758.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.239
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.2398
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2193
|Daily SMA50
|1.2142
|Daily SMA100
|1.1749
|Daily SMA200
|1.1968
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.24
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2283
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2436
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2169
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2447
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2355
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2328
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.232
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2243
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2203
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2437
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2477
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2554
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
US Dollar rebounds modestly after upbeat US GDP – LIVE
The US Dollar Index rose modestly and turned positive on the day near 102.00 in the early American session. The data from the US showed that the real GDP expanded at an annual rate of 2.9%, compared to market expectation of 2.6%, and helped the US Dollar gather strength.
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0900 area after US GDP
EUR/USD declined below 1.0900 with the initial reaction to the US GDP data but managed to erase a portion of its losses already. The US economy grew at an annual rate of 2.9% in Q4, surpassing the market expectation of 2.6%.
GBP/USD struggles with 1.2400, US GDP in focus
GBP/USD is struggling to extend the previous gains at around 1.2400 in the European trading hours. The US Dollar is licking its wound alongside weaker US Treasury yields amid dovish Fed bets and pre-US GDP anxiety.
Gold remains on the back foot below $1,940, awaits US GDP
Gold price is struggling to find its feet below $1,940 in the European session. Gold traders turn cautious ahead of the critical US GDP release, which could have a significant impact on the market sentiment, as well as, the US Dollar valuations.
Shiba Inu in descent as profit-taking accelerates among early bulls
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is gearing up for the first real test of the year as US GDP numbers are coming out later this Thursday. From a technical point of view, the price action on the screen is not really painting a rosy picture.