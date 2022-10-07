Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD to fall back toward the lows hit early last week

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit headlines support GBP ahead of US NFP

GBP/USD has gained traction and climbed above 1.1200 early Friday after having erased all of its weekly gains in a two-day slump. The pair is trading in between key technical levels and the market reaction to the US September jobs report could reveal the next short-term direction for the pair.

Hawkish comments from Fed officials and the souring market allowed the dollar to preserve its strength on Thursday and forced GBP/USD to lose more than 1% for the second straight day. Fed Governor Christopher Waller reiterated that inflation is far from the US central bank's target and added that they need to use policy aggressively to bring it down. Commenting on the inflation outlook, newly appointed Fed Governor Lisa Cook said that they need to keep the restrictive policy until they are convinced that inflation is firmly on the path to 2%. Read more...

GBP/USD to fall back toward the lows hit early last week – MUFG

The British pound was the second-worst-performing currency across G10 On Thursday. In the view of economists at MUFG Bank, GBP/USD could slide toward the last week’s lows.

“Given our view of broader financial conditions tightening further from here, the pound remains vulnerable with the real test coming after the Bank of England’s support for the Gilt market ends next week.” Read more...

GBP/USD: A return to sub-1.10 levels is a question of when rather than if – ING

GBP/USD dived under 1.12. Economists at ING expect the pair to move back below 1.10 sooner or later.

“We still deem the pound’s current levels as unsustainable given the fragility in the bond market and the UK’s deteriorated fiscal and current account position.”

“A return to sub-1.10 levels in cable is a question of when rather than if, in our view, and today’s US payrolls may favour a more rapid descent.”

“A potentially fast acceleration in the UK housing market correction has surely become a more relevant theme for the government, and likely another downside risk for the pound.” Read more...