Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD to face renewed bearish pressure on a drop below 1.3270

GBP/USD Forecast: No signs of recovery as dollar capitalizes on safe-haven flows

GBP/USD failed to stage a convincing rebound on Thursday and faced selling pressure after breaking below the 1.3350 support area. The pair is edging lower toward 1.3300 on Friday and it is unlikely to reverse its direction unless there is a significant improvement in risk mood.

Following the second round of peace talks on Thursday, military aggression in Ukraine continues with Russia reportedly attacking and taking control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. In the meantime, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said that Russia is deliberately targeting Ukrainian infrastructure and residential areas while adding that only a no-fly zone would guarantee that Russia will not bomb the nuclear infrastructure. Read more...

GBP/USD to face renewed bearish pressure on a drop below 1.3270

“A de-escalation of the Russia-Ukraine crisis is nowhere in sight and the greenback is likely to preserve its strength as the safer option.”

“1.3300 (psychological level) aligns as interim support before 1.3270 (static level). In case a four-hour candle closes below the latter, the pair could target 1.3200 (psychological level) next on the downside.” Read more...

GBP/USD bears flirt with 1.3300 mark amid escalating geopolitical tensions, NFP eyed

The GBP/USD pair dropped to a fresh daily low during the first half of the European session, with bears now awaiting sustained weakness below the 1.3300 round-figure mark.

The pair extended the overnight retracement slide from levels just above the 1.3400 mark and witnessed some selling for the second successive day on Friday. The downfall dragged the GBP/USD pair back closer to the lower end of its weekly trading range and was sponsored by resurgent US dollar demand, bolstered by the global flight to safety. Read more...

Overview
Today last price 1.327
Today Daily Change -0.0069
Today Daily Change % -0.52
Today daily open 1.3339
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3507
Daily SMA50 1.3526
Daily SMA100 1.3491
Daily SMA200 1.3658
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3418
Previous Daily Low 1.3318
Previous Weekly High 1.3638
Previous Weekly Low 1.3273
Previous Monthly High 1.3644
Previous Monthly Low 1.3273
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3356
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.338
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3298
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3258
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3198
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3399
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3459
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3499

 

 

Signatures