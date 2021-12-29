Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD to extend its slide on a breach of 1.34

GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers eye a drop below 1.3400

GBP/USD has reversed its direction after climbing to its highest level in more than a month at 1.3463 on Tuesday. The pair is closing in on key 1.3400 support and additional losses could be witnessed if buyers fail to defend that level.

The negative shift witnessed in market sentiment seems to be weighing on GBP/USD early Wednesday by providing a boost to the safe-haven greenback. The number of new Coronavirus cases globally is rising at an unprecedented pace and investors grow increasingly concerned about the potential negative impact on the economic activity. Read more...

GBP/USD to extend its slide on a breach of 1.34

“On the downside, the lower limit of the weekly trading range is forming key support at 1.3400. In case this level turns into resistance, additional losses toward 1.3370 (former resistance) could be witnessed before 1.3330 (200-period SMA).” Read more...

GBP/USD trades with modest losses near daily low, eyeing 1.3400 mark

The GBP/USD pair witnessed some selling during the early European session and dropped to a fresh daily low, around the 1.3415 regions in the last hour.

Despite easing concerns over the fast-spreading Omicron variant, investors remain concerned about the economic impact of the continuous surge in new COVID-19 cases. This, in turn, assisted the safe-haven US dollar to gain some positive traction for the second successive day and acted as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair through the first half of the trading on Wednesday. Read more...