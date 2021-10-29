Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD to enjoy a larger rebound on a break above 1.3910/30

GBP/USD analysis: Reaches above 1.3800

The worse than forecast US Advance GDP data on Thursday caused a surge of the GBP/USD currency exchange rate. Due to the surge, the rate reached 1.3815, as it surged 85 pips. In the aftermath of the jump of the pair, the GBP/USD has been declining. At mid-day on Friday, the rate was finding support in technical levels in the 1.3763/1.3770 zone.

If the support of the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages manage to push the rate up, it could eventually reach the resistance of the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.3831. In addition, the October high level at 1.3835 could serve as a resistance level. Read more...

GBP/USD to enjoy a larger rebound on a break above 1.3910/30 – SocGen

GBP/USD stalls around 1.3800. Economists at Société Générale note that the cable needs to erode the 1.3910/30 resistance zone to extend its bounce.

“September high of 1.3910/1.3930 is an important hurdle that must be crossed for a larger bounce.” Read more...

GBP/USD clings to modest gains, bulls await a move beyond 1.3800

The GBP/USD pair traded with a mild positive bias through the early European session, with bulls awaiting a sustained move beyond the 1.3800 mark.

Following the previous day's failure ahead of the 1.3820-25 resistance zone, the GBP/USD pair regained traction on Friday and is now looking to build on this week's recovery from the 1.3700 neighborhood. That said, a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand, bolstered by a combination of factors, acted as a headwind for the major. Read more...