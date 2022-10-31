GBP/USD Forecast: Pound to have a hard time gaining traction amid risk aversion
GBP/USD has met fresh bearish pressure at the beginning of the week and declined toward mid-1.1500s. In the absence of high-impact macroeconomic data releases on Monday, the risk perception is likely to continue to impact the pair's movements.
The disappointing PMI data releases from China, which revealed that the business activity in the private sector dropped back into the contraction territory in October, seem to be weighing on market mood early Monday. Additionally, investors continue to move away from risk-sensitive assets ahead of the all-important FOMC and Bank of England (BoE) policy meetings and the US October jobs report later in the week. Read more...
GBP/USD to break back under 1.1500 – ING
GBP/USD is consolidating above the important 1.15 level, holding onto recent gains. Nonetheless, economists at ING expect the pair to move back below the 1.15 mark.
“The highlight this week will be Thursday's Bank of England meeting. The market firmly prices 75 bps, but we think the risk of a softer 50 bps is under-priced as the BoE prepares for the coming recession.” Read more...
GBP/USD stuck in a range around 1.1600 mark, downside remains cushioned
The GBP/USD pair enters a bullish consolidation phase and oscillates in a narrow trading band, around the 1.1600 mark through the early European session on Monday.
The US dollar kicks off the new week on a positive note and looks to build on its recent strong bounce from over a one-month low, which, in turn, acts as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. Investors turned cautious following the disappointing release of Manufacturing PMI from China, which unexpectedly shrank in October. This adds to worries about economic headwinds stemming from the resurgence of new COVID-19 cases in China and tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.153
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0083
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.71
|Today daily open
|1.1613
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1298
|Daily SMA50
|1.1381
|Daily SMA100
|1.1734
|Daily SMA200
|1.2366
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1624
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1504
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1646
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1258
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0339
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1578
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.155
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1537
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.146
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1417
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1656
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1776
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 0.9950 amid risk aversion
EUR/USD struggled to preserve its recovery momentum and turned south after having climbed toward 0.9950 earlier in the day. Hot inflation data from the euro area failed to help the shared currency find demand as the dollar benefited from safe-haven flows on Monday.
GBP/USD stays in negative territory near 1.1550
GBP/USD continues to trade in negative territory at around 1.1550 after having spent the Asian session near 1.1600. The negative shift witnessed in risk mood helps the dollar find demand on the last trading day of October and weighs on the pair.
Gold recovers from 10-day lows, stays below $1,650
Gold has managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses after having touched its lowest level in 10 days at $1,635 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds comfortably above 4%, however, not allowing XAU/USD to gather recovery momentum.
Ethereum staking on the rise, hurts passive income opportunities for HODLs
Ethereum staking yield is calculated with the volume of ETH tokens staked as the denominator. This has resulted in a reduction in passive income generated for stakers as the volume of Ethereum staked climbs to 14 million.
The Week Ahead: Fed, BOE, US NFP, BP, Rolls-Royce results
Fed rate meeting: There is unlikely to be too many surprises this week when the Federal Reserve is expected to raise the Fed Funds rate by another 75bps, following on from three similar moves in June, July and September.