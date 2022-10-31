GBP/USD Forecast: Pound to have a hard time gaining traction amid risk aversion

GBP/USD has met fresh bearish pressure at the beginning of the week and declined toward mid-1.1500s. In the absence of high-impact macroeconomic data releases on Monday, the risk perception is likely to continue to impact the pair's movements.

The disappointing PMI data releases from China, which revealed that the business activity in the private sector dropped back into the contraction territory in October, seem to be weighing on market mood early Monday. Additionally, investors continue to move away from risk-sensitive assets ahead of the all-important FOMC and Bank of England (BoE) policy meetings and the US October jobs report later in the week. Read more...

GBP/USD to break back under 1.1500 – ING

GBP/USD is consolidating above the important 1.15 level, holding onto recent gains. Nonetheless, economists at ING expect the pair to move back below the 1.15 mark.

“The highlight this week will be Thursday's Bank of England meeting. The market firmly prices 75 bps, but we think the risk of a softer 50 bps is under-priced as the BoE prepares for the coming recession.” Read more...

GBP/USD stuck in a range around 1.1600 mark, downside remains cushioned

The GBP/USD pair enters a bullish consolidation phase and oscillates in a narrow trading band, around the 1.1600 mark through the early European session on Monday.

The US dollar kicks off the new week on a positive note and looks to build on its recent strong bounce from over a one-month low, which, in turn, acts as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. Investors turned cautious following the disappointing release of Manufacturing PMI from China, which unexpectedly shrank in October. This adds to worries about economic headwinds stemming from the resurgence of new COVID-19 cases in China and tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets. Read more...