Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Time for a fresh fall?

GBP/USD outlook: Sterling jumps to 1.30 ahead of phone talks of EU and UK Brexit negotiators

Cable makes a bullish start on Monday by bouncing from the lows of recent congestion after 20DMA (1.2897) contained multiple attacks in past few days.

Friday’s long-legged Doji points to indecision as traders await more signals, particularly news from pound’s main driver – Brexit talks.

Fresh gains cracked psychological 1.30 barrier ahead of today’s top event - telephone talks between EU and UK Brexit negotiators, Michael Barnier and David Frost, who are going to discuss when and how to restart talks after Britain said on Friday that there was no point on more talks, unless the EU fundamentally changes its position.

Daily studies show rising bullish momentum and north-heading RSI that supports fresh advance.

Break of pivotal barriers at 1.30 and 1.3020 (55DMA) would further improve near-term outlook and open way towards key resistances at 1.3082 (12 Oct high) and 1.3102 (daily cloud top), violation of which would signal continuation of recovery leg from 1.2675 (23 Sep low). Read More...

GBP/USD Forecast: Time for a fresh fall? Boris and Trump lift sterling, but both lack backing

Public posturing, quiet backtracking? That seems to be UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's tactic in Brexit negotiations – and the pound is on the rise.

On Friday, the PM told the nation that it should prepare for a no-trade deal Brexit after EU leaders refused to cede ground nor intensifying talks with Britain. However, Bloomberg is reporting that officials are ready to back down on the controversial Internal Markets Bill (IMB) which knowingly violates the Withdrawal Agreement that Johnson signed last year. Read More...

GBP/USD Analysis: Investors refrain from placing directional bets amid Brexit uncertainties

The GBP/USD pair had some good two-way price moves on Friday and finally settled nearly unchanged for the day, forming a Doji candlestick pattern on the daily chart. A slight improvement in the global risk sentiment undermined the US dollar's relative safe-haven status and extended some initial support to the major. The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through, instead met with some fresh supply near the 1.2960 region after French President Emmanuel Macron warned that the UK should prepare for a no-deal Brexit unless the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson backs down on fishing rights. Separately, the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that there was a Brexit trade deal to be done.

Meanwhile, the UK PM Johnson reiterated that he would seek a no-deal Brexit unless there was a fundamental change of approach from the European Union. Johnson further clarified that he is not completely walking away from negotiations, which, in turn, extended some support and assisted the pair to rebound over 50 pips from seven-day lows. The uptick extended through the Asian session on Monday as the focus now shifts to a meeting between the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier and his UK counterpart, David Frost. Read More...