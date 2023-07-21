Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD ticks higher on Friday

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off over one-week low, eyes 1.2900 on modest USD downtick
The GBP/USD pair edges higher during the Asian session on Friday and moves away from a one-and-half-week low, around the 1.2840-1.2835 region touched the previous day. Spot prices, however, lack any follow-through buying or bullish conviction and currently trade near the 1.2880 region, up just over 0.10% for the day.
The US Dollar (USD) is seen consolidating the overnight strong move up to over a one-week high and turning out to be a key factor lending some support to the GBP/USD pair. The downside for the USD, however, seems limited in the wake of the upbeat US macro data released on Thursday, which continues to flash strength in the US labour market and supports prospects for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Furthermore, investors remain sceptic about whether the Fed will commit to a more dovish policy stance or stick to its forecast for a 50 bps rate hike by the end of this year. Read more...
GBP/USD: Cable bears need acceptance from 1.2850 and UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD licks its wounds around 1.2870 amid Friday’s sluggish start to the Asian session, after declining in the last five consecutive days to refresh a two-week low. In doing so, the Cable pair portrays the typical pre-data consolidation as the market awaits the UK Retail Sales for June.
US Dollar Index (DXY) cheered upbeat US data and a rebound in the yields to jump the most in two months and exerted downside pressure on the Pound Sterling price the previous day. That said, US Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 228K for the week ended on July 14, the lowest since May, versus 237K prior and 242K market forecasts but the Continuing Jobless Claims rose to 1.754M for the said period compared to market forecasts of reprinting 1.729M figures. Additionally, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey gauge improved to -13.5 for July from -13.7 prior, versus -10 expected while Existing Home Sales slumped -3.3% MoM in June compared to 0.2% prior gain. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps to test 1.2900 after upbeat UK data
GBP/USD is trading near 1.2900, extending its rebound from weekly lows after the UK Retail Sales beat estimates with 0.7% MoM in June. A broad-based US Dollar weakness amid a cautious market mood is supporting the upside in the pair.
EUR/USD flirts with support-turned-resistance near 1.1150 as ECB, Fed verdicts loom
EUR/USD licks its wounds during the first negative week in four, clings to mild gains near 1.1130-40 amid early Friday morning in Europe, as market players struggle for clear directions ahead of next week’s monetary policy meetings of the European Central Bank and Fed.
Gold holds $1,970 amid three-week uptrend, central banks eyed
Gold price seesaws around weekly top, braces for the third consecutive weekly gains. Overall mixed sentiment joins China’s efforts to nurture economic optimism to propel XAU/USD price. Risk catalysts will be the key to track amid a light calendar, cautious mood ahead of Fed monetary policy meeting.
Terra Luna Classic trading volume slumps 20%, Terraform Labs Chris Amani steps up as CEO, Kwon faces jail term
Terra Luna Classic price is trading with a bearish bias, an action heavily attributed to recent developments within the Terraform Labs ecosystem. Based on recent reports, the firm has a new CEO after outgoing executive Do Kwon was sentenced in Montenegro.
Traditional correlations back in play
Traditional correlations kicked back into gear on Thursday, with a stronger US Dollar accompanied by a downturn in stocks. We’re used to seeing a stronger US Dollar reflect a flight to safety sentiment in markets, and this is how things played out on Thursday.