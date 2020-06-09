Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD three reasons to fall out of the uptrend channel

GBP/USD ticks above 200-SMA but bulls hit new resistance [Video]

GBPUSD finished Monday’s session slightly above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) following last week’s roller coaster which put the strong rebound from 35-year lows back into life. Read More...

GBP/USD Forecast: Three reasons to fall out of the uptrend channel, as the mood changes

Cable's victorious climb always seemed too good to be true – and now it may face a reality check. GBP/USD is dipping outside the uptrend channel and may risk a deeper fall, due to three reasons.

1) Fear of the Fed

US stocks extended their rally with the S&P erasing its losses for the year – taking the safe-haven dollar with it. However, this rise – only partially driven by upbeat job numbers – was mostly driven by Fed stimulus. However, investors are having second thoughts ahead of Wednesday's rate decision. Read More...

GBP/USD retreats further from multi-month tops, dives to 1.2600 neighbourhood

The GBP/USD pair dived to fresh daily lows, around the 1.2620-15 region in the last hour, albeit quickly recovered few pips thereafter.

The pair witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround from the highest level since March 12 and the pullback was exclusively led by a strong pickup in the US dollar demand. As investors digested the recent optimism about a sharp V-shaped recovery for the global economy, a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment helped revive demand for the safe-haven greenback. Read More...