Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD three reasons to fall out of the uptrend channel

GBP/USD ticks above 200-SMA but bulls hit new resistance [Video]
GBPUSD finished Monday’s session slightly above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) following last week’s roller coaster which put the strong rebound from 35-year lows back into life. Read More...
GBP/USD Forecast: Three reasons to fall out of the uptrend channel, as the mood changes
Cable's victorious climb always seemed too good to be true – and now it may face a reality check. GBP/USD is dipping outside the uptrend channel and may risk a deeper fall, due to three reasons.
1) Fear of the Fed
US stocks extended their rally with the S&P erasing its losses for the year – taking the safe-haven dollar with it. However, this rise – only partially driven by upbeat job numbers – was mostly driven by Fed stimulus. However, investors are having second thoughts ahead of Wednesday's rate decision. Read More...
GBP/USD retreats further from multi-month tops, dives to 1.2600 neighbourhood
The GBP/USD pair dived to fresh daily lows, around the 1.2620-15 region in the last hour, albeit quickly recovered few pips thereafter.
The pair witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround from the highest level since March 12 and the pullback was exclusively led by a strong pickup in the US dollar demand. As investors digested the recent optimism about a sharp V-shaped recovery for the global economy, a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment helped revive demand for the safe-haven greenback. Read More...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2641
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0082
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.64
|Today daily open
|1.2723
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2349
|Daily SMA50
|1.2389
|Daily SMA100
|1.2557
|Daily SMA200
|1.2681
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2736
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2628
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2732
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2326
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2695
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2669
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2656
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2588
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2548
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2763
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2804
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2871
