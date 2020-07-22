Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD three reasons pointing to further falls

GBP/USD analysis: Tests Fibo 61.80%

Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate reversed south from the weekly R2 at 1.2758. During Wednesday morning, the rate was testing the support provided by the Fibo 61.80% at 1.2646.

If the given support does not hold, it is likely that some downside potential could prevail in the market. Note that the currency pair could gain support from the 100– and 200-hour SMAs, as well the weekly PP in 1.2572/1.2620. Read More...

GBP/USD: Three reasons pointing to further falls

GBP/USD has been plummeting from the highs amid tensions with China. Reports about abandoning Brexit talks are also weighing on sterling while hopes for a vaccine made way to doubts about antibodies, FXStreet's analyst Yohay Elam informs.

Key quotes: "The US has ordered the closure of China's consulate in Houston. The state department says that it comes amid Intellectual Property (IP) violations – stealing trade secrets. Earlier, images coming of the Texan city showed a fire coming out of the consulate – potentially workers burning documents." Read more...

GBP/USD: Technicals show bulls have the upper hand

GBP/USD is on the back foot as trades down -0.52% on the day to 1.2665 but Wednesday's 4-hour chart is showing bulls are still in the lead, Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, reports.

Key quotes: "Contrary to news developments, technicals remain upbeat. GBP/USD is benefiting from upside momentum and trades above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index has dropped below 70, exiting overbought conditions." Read more...