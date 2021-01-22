Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD –Three dark clouds hit sterling, bulls look to Biden

GBP/USD Forecast: Bullish potential intact, UK Retail Sales/PMIs awaited
A combination of factors assisted the GBP/USD pair to gain strong positive traction on Thursday and rally to the highest level since May 2018, around mid-1.3700s. The prevalent risk-on environment continued weighing on the safe-haven US dollar, while the British pound benefitted from the rapid vaccination campaign and a gradual decrease in COVID-19 cases in the UK. The global risk sentiment remained well supported the optimism over COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and expectations for a massive US fiscal stimulus, which lifted hopes for a strong economic recovery.
The USD remained depressed and failed to gain any respite following the release of better-than-expected US macro data. In fact, the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims fell to 900K last week as against 910K expected. Separately, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index also surpassed consensus estimates and jumped to 26.5 from 9.1 previous. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Three dark clouds hit sterling, bulls look to Biden, UK vaccines
Reduced restrictions after Valentine's Day – that hope has been fading away amid reports that the government may extend the lockdown until the summer. Britain's hospitals have been struggling under an ever-growing flow of patients, and easing restrictions may come later and be extended.
These concerns have been weighing on sterling, alongside two other developments. UK Retail Sales rose by only 0.3% in December, far worse than expected. The consumer had carried the economy forward, but such private expenditure has its limits. Read more...
GBP/USD flirts with lows, just above mid-1.3600s on weaker UK PMIs
The GBP/USD pair added to its intraday losses and refreshed daily lows, around mid-1.3600s in reaction to disappointing UK PMIs.
The pair witnessed some heavy selling on Friday – snapping three consecutive days of the winning streak – and eroded a major part of the overnight gains to the highest level since May 2018. The British pound was weighed down by indications of an extended lockdown in Britain, which means a further slowdown in the economic activity. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3667
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0071
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.52
|Today daily open
|1.3738
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3605
|Daily SMA50
|1.3463
|Daily SMA100
|1.3216
|Daily SMA200
|1.2936
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3746
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3652
|Previous Weekly High
|1.371
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3451
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3686
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.371
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3688
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3678
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3618
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3584
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3772
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3806
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3866
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
