Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD –Three dark clouds hit sterling, bulls look to Biden

GBP/USD Forecast: Bullish potential intact, UK Retail Sales/PMIs awaited

A combination of factors assisted the GBP/USD pair to gain strong positive traction on Thursday and rally to the highest level since May 2018, around mid-1.3700s. The prevalent risk-on environment continued weighing on the safe-haven US dollar, while the British pound benefitted from the rapid vaccination campaign and a gradual decrease in COVID-19 cases in the UK. The global risk sentiment remained well supported the optimism over COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and expectations for a massive US fiscal stimulus, which lifted hopes for a strong economic recovery.

The USD remained depressed and failed to gain any respite following the release of better-than-expected US macro data. In fact, the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims fell to 900K last week as against 910K expected. Separately, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index also surpassed consensus estimates and jumped to 26.5 from 9.1 previous. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Three dark clouds hit sterling, bulls look to Biden, UK vaccines

Reduced restrictions after Valentine's Day – that hope has been fading away amid reports that the government may extend the lockdown until the summer. Britain's hospitals have been struggling under an ever-growing flow of patients, and easing restrictions may come later and be extended.

These concerns have been weighing on sterling, alongside two other developments. UK Retail Sales rose by only 0.3% in December, far worse than expected. The consumer had carried the economy forward, but such private expenditure has its limits. Read more...

GBP/USD flirts with lows, just above mid-1.3600s on weaker UK PMIs

The GBP/USD pair added to its intraday losses and refreshed daily lows, around mid-1.3600s in reaction to disappointing UK PMIs.

The pair witnessed some heavy selling on Friday – snapping three consecutive days of the winning streak – and eroded a major part of the overnight gains to the highest level since May 2018. The British pound was weighed down by indications of an extended lockdown in Britain, which means a further slowdown in the economic activity. Read more...