Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD the pressure is growing again [Video]

GBP/USD: The pressure is growing again [Video]

With a rally into the mid-range pivot around $1.2400 failing, Cable has slid back again to put pressure on the range lows between $1.2160/$1.2265 once more. As yet there has been no breakdown and it is interesting to see that during several tests over the past four weeks, the 50% Fibonacci retracement support (of $1.3200/$1.1405) around $1.2300 has been defended into the close. However, the pressure is growing again following yesterday’s negative candlestick. Furthermore, momentum indicators just beginning to deteriorate now as MACD lines tail off and Stochastics also pull lower. The RSI has held 45 throughout the past six weeks and will also be considered a warning if this is decisively breached. Read more...

GBP/USD intraday: Watch 1.2260

Our preference: Short positions below 1.0815 with targets at 1.0785 & 1.0765 in extension.

Alternative scenario: Above 1.0815 look for further upside with 1.0835 & 1.0850 as targets. Read more...

GBP/USD analysis: Could consolidate

Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate tested the support formed by the weekly and monthly S1s at 1.2290. During Tuesday morning, the rate was trading at 1.2320.

Given that the currency pair is pressured by the 55– and 100-hour SMAs near 1.2370, it is likely that some downside potential could prevail in the market. In this case the pair could decline to the psychological level at 1.2250. Read more...