Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD the pressure is growing again [Video]

GBP/USD: The pressure is growing again [Video]
With a rally into the mid-range pivot around $1.2400 failing, Cable has slid back again to put pressure on the range lows between $1.2160/$1.2265 once more. As yet there has been no breakdown and it is interesting to see that during several tests over the past four weeks, the 50% Fibonacci retracement support (of $1.3200/$1.1405) around $1.2300 has been defended into the close. However, the pressure is growing again following yesterday’s negative candlestick. Furthermore, momentum indicators just beginning to deteriorate now as MACD lines tail off and Stochastics also pull lower. The RSI has held 45 throughout the past six weeks and will also be considered a warning if this is decisively breached. Read more...
GBP/USD intraday: Watch 1.2260
Our preference: Short positions below 1.0815 with targets at 1.0785 & 1.0765 in extension.
Alternative scenario: Above 1.0815 look for further upside with 1.0835 & 1.0850 as targets. Read more...
GBP/USD analysis: Could consolidate
Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate tested the support formed by the weekly and monthly S1s at 1.2290. During Tuesday morning, the rate was trading at 1.2320.
Given that the currency pair is pressured by the 55– and 100-hour SMAs near 1.2370, it is likely that some downside potential could prevail in the market. In this case the pair could decline to the psychological level at 1.2250. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains depressed below 0.6500 as risk aversion continues
AUD/USD extends two-day losing streak, consolidates losses above 0.6450. Risk-tone remains heavy amid trade war, fears of the virus outbreak. Aussie Treasurer said to update the economic outlook in June before testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.
USD/JPY retraces losses above 107.00 as trade/virus fears loom
USD/JPY defies the previous day’s pullback from the three-week top. Markets remain risk-averse amid fears of another wave of the virus outbreak, trade war. BOJ officials cited fears of the coronavirus, showed readiness to act.
More easing from RBNZ? Not so fast & Fed Powell
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand meets tonight and the big question is whether or not they will ease. On April 20th, RBNZ Governor Orr said negative rates are not ruled out and they will be thinking about additional stimulus in May.
WTI drops despite lower API build, but still above $25.00
WTI Futures on NYMEX paid a little heed to price-positive API data while declining to $25.30, at the end of Tuesday’s trading session. Even so, the black gold marks 4.97% gains on a day as Asian markets open for Wednesday.
XAU/USD finds resistance near $1,710
For the second straight day on Tuesday, the XAU/USD pair is having a difficult time setting a near-term direction. After dropping to a daily low of $1,693 during the Asian session, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose steadily but failed to hold above $1,710.