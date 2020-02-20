Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD - The pound's vain vanished

GBP/USD Forecast: Data-related bounce may prove selling opportunity as the pound's vain vanished

GBPUSD

Sterling stamina was spectacular – until it evaporated instantly. The pound had been showing its power, resisting dollar strength, shrugging off worrying Brexit rhetoric and ignoring weak wages. Nevertheless – and on a day in which UK data beat expectations – it succumbed to pressure and fell sharply, Yohay Elam from FXStreet reports. 

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2863
Today Daily Change -0.0061
Today Daily Change % -0.47
Today daily open 1.2924
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3013
Daily SMA50 1.3058
Daily SMA100 1.2949
Daily SMA200 1.2693
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3024
Previous Daily Low 1.2907
Previous Weekly High 1.307
Previous Weekly Low 1.2872
Previous Monthly High 1.3281
Previous Monthly Low 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2952
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2979
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2879
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2835
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2762
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2996
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3069
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3113

 

 

