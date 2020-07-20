Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – The downside prevails [Video]

GBP/USD: Consolidation is edging towards a more neutral outlook on Cable [Video]
Another small bodied candle on Cable around the support at $1.2540 leaves the market in a state of consolidation. However, this consolidation is just edging towards a more neutral outlook within the medium term range once more. Seeing a bull rally fail at $1.2670 and stumble under the falling 7 month downtrend (today at $1.2660) has resulted in the market dropping back to a band between $1.2435/$1.2540 which has often been where key moves have turned in recent months. We see this as being broadly in the middle of the $1.2075/$1.2810 multi-month range, and with it also into the midst of a clutch of flat moving averages brings the market into neutral configuration. Read more...
GBP/USD intraday: The downside prevails
Pivot (invalidation): 1.2555
Our preference
Short positions below 1.2555 with targets at 1.2510 & 1.2485 in extension.
Alternative scenario
Above 1.2555 look for further upside with 1.2575 & 1.2590 as targets.
Comment
A break below 1.2510 would trigger a drop towards 1.2485. Read more...
GBP/USD is heading to the 1.2669 resistance despite a dovish talk from Haldane
GBP/USD has been reaping the rewards of the euro's demise on Monday as the dollar still struggles. As of yet the Eurogroup still has not come to a plan on the rescue fund but there have been some reports that it has shrunk in size (EUR 390bln vs original EUR 750bln). GBP also pulled higher as general sentiment improved at the beginning of the week.
A new round of Brexit talks are set to start on Tuesday and there are some suggestions that the UK are asking for a Canada like deal. Tensions between the UK and China also escalated over the weekend but another reason for the GBP boost could be UK PM Johnson cooling the war or words. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating its gains amid fiscal stimulus speculation
EUR/USD has been consolidating its gains above 1.15 after hitting an 18-month high of 1.1547, underpinned by the EU recovery fund accord. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and US coronavirus figures are weighing on the pair.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid above $1850
Gold continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. The move-up was fueled by concerns over the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases. A subdued USD demand remained supportive of the bid tone around the metal.
GBP/USD trading off the highs amid concerns about UK relations with China, EU
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, off the highs. Closer US-UK coordination against China and reports that Britain could abandon Brexit talks are weighing on sterling. Advances toward a coronavirus vaccine had boosted the pound earlier in the week.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI: Eyes recovery of post-API losses above $41.00
WTI bounces of $41.45 after bulls step back from $42.52, the fresh high since March 06. US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock surged beyond -8.322M prior to 7.544M. Last Wednesday’s top offer immediate support, buyers can aim for six-week-old resistance line.