Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – The downside prevails [Video]

GBP/USD: Consolidation is edging towards a more neutral outlook on Cable [Video]

Another small bodied candle on Cable around the support at $1.2540 leaves the market in a state of consolidation. However, this consolidation is just edging towards a more neutral outlook within the medium term range once more. Seeing a bull rally fail at $1.2670 and stumble under the falling 7 month downtrend (today at $1.2660) has resulted in the market dropping back to a band between $1.2435/$1.2540 which has often been where key moves have turned in recent months. We see this as being broadly in the middle of the $1.2075/$1.2810 multi-month range, and with it also into the midst of a clutch of flat moving averages brings the market into neutral configuration. Read more...

GBP/USD intraday: The downside prevails

Pivot (invalidation): 1.2555

Our preference

Short positions below 1.2555 with targets at 1.2510 & 1.2485 in extension.

Alternative scenario

Above 1.2555 look for further upside with 1.2575 & 1.2590 as targets.

Comment

A break below 1.2510 would trigger a drop towards 1.2485. Read more...

GBP/USD is heading to the 1.2669 resistance despite a dovish talk from Haldane

GBP/USD has been reaping the rewards of the euro's demise on Monday as the dollar still struggles. As of yet the Eurogroup still has not come to a plan on the rescue fund but there have been some reports that it has shrunk in size (EUR 390bln vs original EUR 750bln). GBP also pulled higher as general sentiment improved at the beginning of the week.

A new round of Brexit talks are set to start on Tuesday and there are some suggestions that the UK are asking for a Canada like deal. Tensions between the UK and China also escalated over the weekend but another reason for the GBP boost could be UK PM Johnson cooling the war or words. Read more...