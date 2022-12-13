GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling ignores UK jobs report, waits US CPI
GBP/USD has erased its daily gains after having met resistance near 1.2300 earlier in the day. The US inflation report for November could have a significant impact on the US Dollar's valuation in the second half of the day and trigger the next big action in the pair.
The data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed earlier in the day that the ILO Unemployment Rate edged higher to 3.7% in three months to October from 3.6% in September as expected. The Average Earnings Including Bonus rose by 6.1% on a yearly basis in the same period and the Claimant Cout Rate stayed unchanged at 3.9% in November. These figures, however, failed to help the Pound Sterling gather strength. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: The Bulls hold under strong barriers, awaiting signals from key events this week
Cable keeps positive tone and continues to pressure key barriers at 1.2300 zone (former top of Aug 1 / 50% retracement of larger 1.4249/1.0348 downtrend), where bulls face strong headwinds for the third consecutive week.
Sustained break through 1.2300 zone barriers and new multi-month high at 1.2344 (Dec 5) would signal continuation of the uptrend from 1.0348 (2022 low, posted on Sep 26) and expose targets at 1.2452 (55WMA) and 1.2666 (May 22 high). Read more...
GBP/USD could test last week’s high of 1.2345 – SocGen
Sterling stays within touching distance of 1.23 against the Dollar. The GBP/USD pair could test resistance at 1.2345, in the view of analysts at Société Générale.
“The high of 1.2345 last week is first resistance if equities come through US CPI, Fed, ECB and BoE unscathed. The 30-day correlation with the S&P is 0.6.”
“A dovish split on the MPC at the meeting on Thursday could also backfire for Sterling via higher EUR/GBP. Some members could prefer 75 bps, others 50 bps, others 25 bps and some no change. We are in line with consensus for 50 bps to 3.50%.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.229
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|1.2271
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2065
|Daily SMA50
|1.1651
|Daily SMA100
|1.1669
|Daily SMA200
|1.2117
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2299
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2207
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2345
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2107
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2154
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1147
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2264
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2242
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2219
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2167
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2127
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2311
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2351
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2403
